LB Deion Jones (shoulder) CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) DL William Gholston (wrist) LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) The injury report was thankfully rather light for the Falcons, as they only had three players listed. Along the defensive line, Jonathan Bullard will be out as he recovers from an ankle injury which has kept him off the practice field all week. Deion Jones and Kendall Sheffield should be good to go on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO