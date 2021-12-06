Adley Rutschman’s arrival will be a 2022 highlight

But the Royals made a move before it, so don’t say they’ve never given you anything. As our ancestors foretold, the Collective Bargaining Agreement expired and the owners locked out the players. I want to repeat that because while I’m sure everyone here knows it, I think it’s important to put it that way. It’s not just that there’s a lockout. The owners locked out the players. This is a decision the owners made that they did not have to make. And the commissioner, who let’s just say I don’t think very highly of, believes this is a tactic to put pressure on the players to come back to the bargaining table to get serious about a deal. Make no mistake here, friends, I am very much on the player’s side here. I won’t tell you where your rooting interests should fall, that’s not for me to decide, but now we’ll be without any semblance of baseball news for the foreseeable future. As I wrote yesterday on Inside the Crown, I don’t anticipate this will cost any time, but it’s bad, bad look. And hey,

