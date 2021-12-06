ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How One Journalist Is Using Music Royalties To Fund His Ocean Reporting

By Liz Allen
 3 days ago
Ian Urbina’s Outlaw Ocean Project is accused of scamming musicians to fund its investigative journalism. Ian Urbina has made a name for himself as a journalist covering illegal activities in the world’s oceans. In 2015, as a staff writer at the New York Times, Urbina published The Outlaw Ocean Project, a...

Reporter Ian Urbina denies scamming artists with The Outlaw Ocean Music Project

The Outlaw Ocean Music Project's musicians have received an apology from journalist Ian Urbina following allegations of scamming. There were over 450 musicians involved in the project. The Outlaw Ocean, Urbina's journalism series and eventual book, was the inspiration for the project, which began in 2020 and tasked producers with...
Groundbreaking Journalist And Cultural Critic Greg Tate Dies at 64

Greg Tate, one of the most influential and insightful cultural critics of the past three decades, has passed away. He was 64. Tate’s publisher Duke University Press confirmed the author’s death to ARTnews, however a cause of death is not yet known. Tate was a Dayton, Ohio native who studied...
$20 Million In Music Royalties Were Stolen From YouTube

Musicians, publishers, and record labels make money from the music they produce through royalties. This means that whenever a song or a snippet of a song is used in a video like a movie, an advertisement, or played on radio, in the background of a store, or streamed online, an amount is paid for the usage of the song.
When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
More than 300 scientists have told Mark Zuckerberg they want access to Meta's internal research on child and teen mental health because it doesn't meet scientific standards

An international coalition of over 300 scientists published an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg on Monday. They demanded access to Meta's research on how Facebook and Instagram affect child and teen mental health. Leaked internal research found that Instagram could cause body image issues among teen girls. An international coalition...
Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran TV actress who most recently recurred as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry-created BET drama Ruthless, died Monday of cancer at her home in Los Angeles, a friend announced. She was 60. A Brooklyn native, White studied acting in the early 1980s at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, training under David Gideon alongside classmates that included Alec Baldwin. In 1992, she made her onscreen debut on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now, then earned a CableACE nomination for her turn in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue, directed by Carl Franklin. The next year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness. She went on to play Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000; guest-star on such series as Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland and Shameless; and work in films including Sunset Park (1996) and Wim Wenders’ Land of Plenty (2004). Survivors include her siblings, Gregory and Annette.
Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
'I was on the phone in real time': Fox News' Tucker Carlson reveals his son Buckley was working in the Captiol during the Jan. 6 riot as he brushes off criticism of his Patriot Purge series

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
‘The Take’: ‘Gucci’ Family Drama; Chris Cuomo Suspended From CNN; and Guillermo del Toro and Steven Spielberg’s Films Premiere

“Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story” — two remakes from two of Hollywood’s biggest directors, Guillermo del Toro and Steven Spielberg, respectively, premiered this week and have shaken up the Oscar race. The former brings eight-time nominee Bradley Cooper into the lead actor conversation, which could reunite him with his former “A Star Is Born” co-star Lady Gaga, who is receiving her own buzz for “House of Gucci.” The latter is a musical that could make history for Rita Moreno, who could become the oldest nominee of a competitive category.
Greg Tate, Author and Master of Criticism, Dead At 63

Greg Tate, the preeminent music writer and critic, has died at the age of 63, according to jazz critic Nate Chinen on social media. “Absolutely gutted to learn (from a trusted source) that Greg Tate has left this dimension,” Chinen tweeted Tuesday, December 7. “What a hero he’s been — a fiercely original critical voice, a deep musician, an encouraging big brother to so many of us.” (Representatives for Tate did not immediately respond to Vulture.) Tate made a name for himself as a staff writer for The Village Voice in the 1980s; his work is now considered among the great collections of criticism, notably his 1992 anthology, Flyboy in the Buttermilk: Essays on Contemporary America, and its 2016 sequel Flyboy 2: The Greg Tate Reader. In 1985, Tate co-founded the Black Rock Coalition, an artists’ collective promoting creative freedom and Black musicians, along with Vernon Reid and other firebrands of the era. Tate created Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber, a psychedelic fusion improvisational ensemble, in 1999. He went on to receive the United States Artists fellowship in 2010 and afterward continued writing about jazz, funk, soul, hip-hop, and rock, including in contributions to Vulture. Many colleagues and contemporaries have paid their respect to the late writer on Twitter. Read tributes to Greg Tate from Chinen, Touré, Hanif Abdurraqib, and more below.
NBC News Snaps Up Yamiche Alcindor Amid Prodigious Hiring Spree

NBC News has been keeping media reporters busy in recent weeks as it scoops up prominent journalists from its competitors as part of a massive hiring spree to gear up for a push into streaming. PBS’ Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, Politico’s Marc Caputo, and ABC News’ Tom Llamas are just...
