THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — A litter of female mountain lion kittens had to be rescued after being found under a picnic table near an office building in Thousand Oaks, according to the National Parks Service. (credit: Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area) Only two of the four kittens survived after being found without their mother outside an office building in Thousand Oaks. The two surviving kittens are being temporarily housed at the Orange County Zoo, National Parks Service spokeswoman Ana Beatriz Cholo said. “We did everything we could to reunite these kittens with their mother, but I’m afraid she was likely already dead...

THOUSAND OAKS, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO