Phoebe Bridgers reveals pandemic writer's block

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Bridgers has struggled to put...

www.suncommercial.com

Pitchfork

Phoebe Bridgers Shares New Cover of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow”: Listen

Phoebe Bridgers has shared a new cover of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.” Proceeds from the song will benefit the Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division of the International Institute of Los Angeles, which supports immigrants, refugees, and low-income workers in the city. Rob Moose appears on the track, and Blake Mills contributes backing vocals, along with Marcus Mumford and several others. Listen to it below.
MUSIC
thecentraltrend.com

Phoebe Bridgers’ “Day After Tomorrow” makes the shadows come to life

I’m driving home while it’s snowing on a Thursday night. I was coming home from work and thinking about the ways in which I would go about moving forward—catching up to the world around me. But still, I was driving, faster and faster on East Paris, going nowhere—not in a rush. I drove in circles around my neighborhood just to admire the way the snow sank into itself like mashed potatoes; thinking about how if I painted it blue, it would look like Speedway slushies in the summer.
ENTERTAINMENT
Phoebe Bridgers
slpecho.com

Cut Through the Noise: Phoebe Bridgers, Mckenna Grace, The Regrettes

Welcome to “Cut Through the Noise,” an entertainment column from the St. Louis Park Echo covering new music releases. Every week, a different Echo staffer takes on the role as writer, reviewing recent single releases from a variety of artists. Phoebe Bridgers — ‘Day After Tomorrow’ ★★★★★. This year for...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Stereogum

Musicians Review 2021: Phoebe Bridgers’ SNL Guitar Smash

It’s been a common refrain for a while now but, man, what a weird year. A mixture of hopeful breakthroughs and disappointing setbacks, 2021 wasn’t quite the triumphant post-pandemic year many of us had hoped for, but instead a strange mix of pseudo-normal-life and still-lingering anxiety. Within all that, dumb news stories seemed to register as even more alien, and the pop culture landscape could feel sort of fragmented and siloed, until certain left field events became more universal.
MUSIC
Spin

Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik Reflects on Phoebe Bridgers Giving New Life to ‘Iris’ and Flaunts His Jersey Pride

For Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik, he never intended to make a Christmas album, but he needed a challenge. “I think we were all looking for some sort of solace and comfort during [COVID], and I love Christmas,” the bandleader says over the phone from his New Jersey home. While he and his collaborators remained in their own bubble which could admittedly be “a pain in the ass,” it was an experiment in process that he learned to embrace. “I barely played any guitar on record because I couldn’t,” he recalls. “I don’t understand that kind of music.” Instead, he absorbed what he could from musicians who were “better than him.”
MUSIC
#Covid 19 Pandemic
PopMatters

Phoebe Bridgers’ Lyrical Melancholy Soothes and Challenges

In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers remembers her first time meeting her personal idol. It came on a childhood trip to Disneyland, she says, when she ran into Eeyore–the downtrodden donkey from A.A. Milne’s children’s book series, Winnie the Pooh. Tongue-in-cheek or not, Bridgers’ music is certainly melancholic, something of which she appears to be aware. “It’s so fun to play a show […] and then have somebody come up to you and you’re laughing about trauma, basically,” Bridgers says in an interview with MTV, “You’re laughing about […] a shared experience.”
MUSIC
The Press

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal go Instagram official

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal go Instagram official. Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal - who first connected after sharing flirty messages on social media last year - have gone public with their romance, after Phoebe shared a picture of them on her Instagram account.
INTERNET
New Haven Register

‘Tis the Damn Season: Phoebe Bridgers Drops Her Annual Christmas Cover

Phoebe Bridgers has dropped her annual Christmas cover, releasing a rendition of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.”. Released off Waits’ 2004 album Real Gone, Bridgers’ version stays close to the original, carrying a melancholic glow throughout lines like “What I miss, you won’t believe/Shoveling snow and raking leaves.”. The track...
MUSIC
guitar.com

Introducing Harrison Whitford… Phoebe Bridgers “secret weapon” with an unimpeachable guitar pedigree

You may recognise Harrison Whitford as the guitarist in Phoebe Bridgers band or for his work with Matt Berninger of The National. Yet, the LA-based guitarist also has a discography of his own that deserves mention alongside his more high-profile gigs. In 2018 he released his debut album Afraid of Everything, a collection of songs that were written gradually between the ages of 17 and 21. On his new album Afraid of Nothing, the songs have had a similar gestation period.
MUSIC
NME

Alice Phoebe Lou drops surprise fourth album, ‘Child’s Play’

Just shy of nine months after releasing her third album, ‘Glow’, Alice Phoebe Lou has shared a surprise follow-up titled ‘Child’s Play’. Lou minted the record in ten days with drummer/keyboardist Ziv Yamin and bassist Dekel Adin. It also saw her link back up with producer David Parry, who’d also worked closely with Lou on ‘Glow’. Once more, she and her collaborators holed up at Parry’s Vancouver-based studio Dobro Genius, where they embraced a steadfast work ethic and old-school equipment to craft a defiantly unique record.
MUSIC
The Independent

Alicia Keys' 'Keys' album returns her to her piano homebase

Alicia Keys hasn’t felt completely free for much of her career. That may sound surprising, but these days the heralded musician is loving the makeup-free skin she’s in and settled into a space of confidence and liberation.That’s readily apparent in her eighth studio album, “KEYS,” which represents a back-to-basics approach for the classically trained pianist that heavily emphasizes the instrument that catapulted her into superstardom.“I think it takes time to just feel good, have your confidence to learn, to grow, to have something to even share,” said the songstress, whose album arrived on Friday. “I just didn’t feel comfortable...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bon Iver and Nicholas Britell’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Song Is a Wicked Anthem for the End of the World

An extinction-level disaster and dark political comedy may not necessarily be the kinds of things that make one think of Bon Iver. But as Adam McKay was chatting with Oscar-nominated composer Nicholas Britell about the music for the end of his new satire, Don’t Look Up, it was the director who suggested, “Y’know, it would be great if there was an original Bon Iver song playing right there. That would just be, like, perfect.” Britell, as he recently recalled to Rolling Stone, excitedly chimed in, “Do you want me to give Justin Vernon a call?”  Not long after, Britell and Bon Iver...
MUSIC
Variety

Lady Gaga Music Pack for Oculus Beat Saber VR Game Set in ‘Futuristic Cyberpunk’ Environment

Get ready to hit the virtual floor, Little Monsters: Lady Gaga has landed on Beat Saber. Meta’s Oculus announced a new 10-track Lady Gaga Music Pack, available in Beat Saber on the Quest and Rift virtual-reality platforms. Beat Saber is a VR game in which players slash to the beats of music — as they fly toward you — set in a futuristic world. Meta (nee Facebook) acquired Beat Games in 2019. The Lady Gaga Music Pack for the game features a new “futuristic cyberpunk” environment inspired by the neon and dark color palette of the artist’s latest album, “Chromatica.” “Giant energy poles...
CELL PHONES
98.7 Kiss FM

Prince William Is Still ‘Cringing’ About the Time Taylor Swift Convinced Him to Get On Stage and Sing With Her

Eight years later and Prince William is still cringing about his viral karaoke moment with Taylor Swift. On Monday (Dec. 6), Apple Fitness+ released the latest episode of their “Time to Walk” series featuring the Duke of Cambridge. William spoke about the 2013 palace charity event where both Swift and Bon Jovi were set to perform. Somehow, William ended up on stage performing a song that he didn't even know the words to.
MUSIC

