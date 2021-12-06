Phoebe Bridgers reveals pandemic writer's block

For Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik, he never intended to make a Christmas album, but he needed a challenge. “I think we were all looking for some sort of solace and comfort during [COVID], and I love Christmas,” the bandleader says over the phone from his New Jersey home. While he and his collaborators remained in their own bubble which could admittedly be “a pain in the ass,” it was an experiment in process that he learned to embrace. “I barely played any guitar on record because I couldn’t,” he recalls. “I don’t understand that kind of music.” Instead, he absorbed what he could from musicians who were “better than him.”

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO