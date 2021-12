Many people seem to dislike — even dread — the winter darkness. Complaining about how early it gets dark is a common refrain, the backbone of small talk with strangers and colleagues at this time of year. But by hating the darkness — or even ignoring it and living as though the natural world hasn’t changed — we’re robbing ourselves of the chance to make this time of year special. We’re overlooking the opportunities that abound when the sun sets earlier. Perhaps instead of fighting the darkness, we should be embracing it.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO