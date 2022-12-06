Why December 6th Matters In Rock History

Photo: Getty Images

It’s December 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, The Rolling Stones played their infamous gig at Altamont Speedway in Northern California. At the show, a fan was stabbed to death by Hell’s Angels, who had been hired to police the event. Meanwhile, another man drowned, two were killed in a hit-and-run accident and two babies were born.

In 1975, Paul Simon went to number one with Still Crazy After All These Years , his first solo record to top the charts.

In 1988, Roy Orbison died from a cardiac arrest in Madison, Tennessee. He was 52.

In 1994, Bush released their classic album, Sixteen Stone , which featured hits like “Glycerine” and “Comedown.”

In 1997, Metallica had the number one album in the country with ReLoad .

In 2005, Korn released their seventh album, See You on the Other Side . It was the band’s first without long-time guitarist Brian “Head” Welch .

And in 2006, Incubus had the number one album in the country with Light Grenades , their first record to top the charts.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

