Best public high schools in Wisconsin

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Wisconsin using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

#25. Germantown High School

- School district: Germantown School District

- Enrollment: 1,346 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#24. Waukesha Engineering Preparatory Academy

- School district: School District Of Waukesha

- Enrollment: 183 (64:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#23. Marshfield High School

- School district: School District Of Marshfield

- Enrollment: 1,218 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#22. East High School

- School district: Wauwatosa School District

- Enrollment: 1,178 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#21. Verona Area High School

- School district: Verona Area School District

- Enrollment: 1,642 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#20. Lakeview Technology Academy

- School district: Kenosha School District

- Enrollment: 369 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#19. West De Pere High School

- School district: West De Pere School District

- Enrollment: 1,004 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#18. Menomonee Falls High School

- School district: Menomonee Falls School District

- Enrollment: 1,285 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#17. Eisenhower Middle/High School

- School district: New Berlin School District

- Enrollment: 1,095 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#16. Greendale High School

- School district: Greendale School District

- Enrollment: 920 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#15. Waunakee High School

- School district: Waunakee Community School District

- Enrollment: 1,354 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. Kohler High School

- School district: Kohler School District

- Enrollment: 213 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. High School of Health Sciences

- School district: Kettle Moraine School District

- Enrollment: 180 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. Memorial High School

- School district: Madison Metropolitan School District

- Enrollment: 2,001 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Cedarburg High School

- School district: Cedarburg School District

- Enrollment: 1,115 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Pewaukee High School

- School district: Pewaukee School District

- Enrollment: 896 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Arrowhead High School

- Location: Hartland

- Enrollment: 2,112 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Nicolet High School

- Location: Glendale

- Enrollment: 1,079 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. West High School

- School district: Madison Metropolitan School District

- Enrollment: 2,209 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Homestead High School

- School district: Mequon-Thiensville School District

- Enrollment: 1,266 (— student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Shorewood High School

- School district: Shorewood School District

- Enrollment: 625 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Middleton High School

- School district: Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District

- Enrollment: 2,245 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Brookfield Central High School

- School district: Elmbrook School District

- Enrollment: 1,241 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Whitefish Bay High School

- School district: Whitefish Bay School District

- Enrollment: 1,000 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Brookfield East High School

- School district: Elmbrook School District

- Enrollment: 1,310 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

