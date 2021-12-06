ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tilting Tiles (PC)

By Cinque Pierre
christcenteredgamer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloped: TreeFall Studios L.L.C. Published By: TreeFall Studios L.L.C. Thank you TreeFall Studios L.L.C. for providing us with a review code!. This title is so minimalist that we can get straight to the point with it. Tilting Tiles is a puzzle game created by TreeFall Studios. The entire experience takes place...

www.christcenteredgamer.com

heypoorplayer.com

Once in Flowerlake Review (PC)

There’s so much importance placed on friendships that “last forever.” Like if you’re still in contact with your friends you made back in your childhood, they matter more than the ones you made at work, online, or through gaming. Almost no recognition is given to the friends that we make in the moment, who help us through certain situations and then return to their own lives. The kids who sat with us at middle school lunch hour so we wouldn’t be alone — even though their names and faces are now lost to the annals of time. The coworker who we’d commiserate with whenever the boss’ back was turned, both the boss and coworker now a memory in the rearview mirror of life. These people may have been temporary in the grand scheme of things, but is life not a series of temporary situations? Can’t temporary people have an impact on us in ways that our friends and family do not?
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

The Hour Has Come (PC)

Thanks to Obadiah D Luna for sending us a review copy!. I always do a quick bit of research when writing up reviews, and googling for “The Hour Has Come” returns verses related to Jesus’ crucifixion. It seems strangely appropriate to me that a psychological horror game should call to mind the fear of the scattered disciples as the Messiah was taken from them. This appears to be Obadiah D Luna’s first serious attempt at developing a game, and it’s quite a commendable effort in that context.
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 Steam Edition (PC)

NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 Steam Edition. Available On: Windows, Nintendo Switch, and the classic Neo Geo Pocket version that this emulates. ESRB Rating: Teen for Fantasy Violence, Mild Blood, Suggestive Themes. Number of Players: 1-2 local. Price: $39.99. Thank you SNK for sending us this game collection to...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

How to get voice communication (party chat) between Xbox and PC

Gradually, the console world is opening up to crossplay, with gamers from different platforms joining together to go hunting in games like Minecraft Dungeons, State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves, and many more. This shiny new world of crossplay, however, has presented new challenges. Back in the day if...
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

White Shadows Review (PC)

White Shadows Review: A Haunting Dystopian Adventure. White Shadows is a fascinating title. Not only is it the first game developed by Monokel, but it’s also a stark and nuanced look at society. While it takes place in a world of humanoid animals, it’s very clear they serve as proxies for us. Much like in the literary classic Animal Farm, it’s clear the message here may not be one that’s uplifting, but instead a message full of hard truths. Nevertheless, White Shadows takes place in a stunningly cinematic dystopian world, and it managed to get its hooks in me despite the short runtime. Keep reading this White Shadows review to see if this puzzle platformer is right for you.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition Review (PC)

Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition Review: The Return of a Classic Deckbuilding Adventure. It’s not every day you can return to a game you love with fresh eyes. I mean, sure, you can always replay a game after putting it down, but it can be hard to find the motivation. And while many AAA games get remade at a brisk clip, it’s more of a rarity for indies. We’re lucky if indie games get one release, let alone multiple. So when one of my all-time favorite indies announced it was getting a totally remastered and polished build, I perked up. That game is called Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition. It effectively takes all the elements I loved in the game several years ago, fine-tunes most everything, and gives fans a huge incentive to pick it up once more. Keep reading this Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition review to see how the game shapes up some five years after I last played it.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Monster Bash HD Review (PC)

I am familiar with Apogee Entertainment through everyone’s favorite proprietary software format of the ’90s—Shareware! I hate to date myself, but many of my first PC gaming experiences happened on it: Apogee’s own Commander Keen and Duke Nukem, and Epic’s Jill of the Jungle. I’m always happy to see the developers of my youth alive and kicking. Despite Shareware’s prolificness, there are plenty of games I missed from that period, including Apogee’s Monster Bash in 1993.
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

Fights In Tight Spaces Review (PC) – Deck ‘em Deck Builder

A fantastic blend of roguelike, turn based strategy and deck build card games, Fights In Tight Spaces is a dark horse GOTY contender. The Finger Guns Review. My Agent 11 is facing off against a chunky biker boss and a pair of his pistol wielding minions. I’ve messed up and I’m cornered. Both the minions have me in their crosshairs and my only path out is blocked by the boss. My poor decisions up to this point have meant that I’ve been dealt a “Deadly Deal” injury which means I lose 3 health with each new turn (in exchange for a full health bar at the start of each fight). This fight has been going for so long, and I’ve made so many mistakes, I’ve only got 4 health left. If the next set of cards drawn aren’t in my favour, this is likely my last turn. The cards filter on to the screen and my heart sinks. I’m done for. I can’t see a way out. Only 2 of the cards deal damage and the boss still has plenty of his health remaining.
HOBBIES
heypoorplayer.com

To The Rescue! Review (PC)

Reviewing games is interesting — you can never tell from the cover alone which games you’ll just go through the paces with and which ones will sink their teeth into you. It doesn’t matter if the game isn’t the prettiest or perhaps has some issues; all it takes is spending a little time with it to understand its true nature. Much like adopting a pet from a shelter, you might come in with preconceived notions, only to abandon them once a certain spark changes your mind. To me, To The Rescue! is like the cute yet troubled dog who needs a little TLC to really shine, but once it does, this one will indisputably become best in show.
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

OMORI (PC)

Terror has come in many forms. In prehistoric times, it was the fear that you or your family could be consumed without a moment's notice. If you were living under Roman rule, you would live under constant fear of being deemed a political or religious enemy. During the Middle Ages, you may have been afraid of starving to death in the streets or dying in a futile war run by a tyrannical king to expand his dominion. In the early 20th century, we were horrified by the cruelty of war, and in the latter half we were paralyzed by the potential for a nuclear one. It is for this reason I find it rather humorous that the so-called "war on terror" marked a shift away from the terror I listed above. Sure, there was now the concern over terrorist attacks, but what used to define terror was no longer the common consensus entering the 21st century. Terror was searching for a new form. In the modern age, terror could come from the infinite fearmongering of news, or it could come from the endless stream of events shared instantaneously over social media. But terror for some today has been redefined into something much simpler and often considered "pathetic" to the terrors of old: the fear of being alone.
VIDEO GAMES
softpedia.com

Battlefield 2042 Review (PC)

Battlefield 2042 is one of the most anticipated game releases of the year, and without a doubt, this isn’t at all a surprise. The Battlefield franchise has become miraculously successful in the last few years, so the release of a new title upgraded to meet the 2021 expectations was supposed to be received with much enthusiasm by the gaming community out there.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Punk Wars Review: A Fallout Inspired City Builder (PC)

Indie developers Strategy Forge S.A. deliver a new take on the 4X strategy genre, Punk Wars. Punk Wars blends steampunk, steelpunk, atompunk, and dieselpunk aesthetics into one game. The more I played it, the more my eyes glazed over. Punk Wars dropped the ball with a pretty abysmal selection of units. The most prominent victim of Strategy Forge’s design choices is the main map, which is graphically uninteresting due to its sole use of brown as basically the only color.
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

Uurnog Uurnlimited (PC)

ESRB Rating: E for Everyone (Mild Fantasy Violence) Many years ago I came across a quirky platformer called Within A Deep Forest by a developer called Nifflas. It was a high-quality game for a freeware title of its time, offering simple gameplay with minimalist graphics, and a light puzzle element mixed in. Uurnog Uurnlimited is a charming 2017 platform-puzzler from the same person that sees you exploring a silly world to collect all sorts of things.
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

New Gundam Breaker (PC)

Developed By: CRAFTS & MEISTER Co., Ltd. ESRB Rating: Teen (Fantasy Violence, Mild Language) When most children discover action figures, there is always a period in their lives as they smack the toys against each other in mock combat for fun. We eventually grow up past this stage, but at that moment, thanks to the magic of imagination, it's still a classic, time-honored way for kids to have fun. New Gundam Breaker is a modern-day, digitized version of this childhood past-time, and it mostly succeeds at providing the same fun for everyone.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

God of War (2018) PC features trailer

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica Studio have released a new trailer for the PC version of God of War (2018) highlighting the game’s PC-specific features. Features highlighted in the trailer include NVIDIA DLSS AI performance boost, higher resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections,...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Pan-and-Tilt Security Cameras

The EZVIZ C8C outdoor security camera is a robust piece of hardware for consumers seeking out a way to keep an eye on their property in a more complete, holistic manner. The camera has a wireless design that will maximize the number of places it can be positioned around the home and is paired with night vision technology to easily see in the dark. The unit features a 352-degree horizontal view along with a 95-degree vertical view that will enable users to pan around to see all areas of a property with ease.
ELECTRONICS
heypoorplayer.com

Super Robot Wars 30 Review (PC)

Super Robot Wars 30 Review: Should You Attend this Mecha Crossover Bash?. 30 years. It’s not every day that a series or franchise not only hits such a milestone but also manages to stay healthy and relevant during that time. Sure, Mario and Mega Man are examples of series that have managed to accomplish such a feat. But when you consider you have others like Bomberman (which has struggled with its identity) or Blaster Master (which has been making a fantastic comeback) that haven’t fared nearly as well, it’s easy to see the many pitfalls a series can have over the years. But, if the Super Robot Wars franchise is more akin to Mario and Mega Man, why is Super Robot Wars 30 possibly the first time you’re hearing about it? Well, let’s answer that question as we dive into the absolutely massive 30-year celebration of one of gaming’s greatest hidden franchises.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best Xbox headsets in 2021: Extreme audio powerups

Tired of that old Xbox headset you’re rocking, but not sure where to start when it comes to finding a new one? Don’t sweat it, that’s where we come in. Finding the best Xbox headset can be difficult, especially with so many options out there. If you’re going to pick up a new one, though, you’re going to want to keep your eye on a few important things. First, think about overall comfort and how you plan to use it. Where’s your Xbox situated compared to where you usually sit? Do you have a longer distance between your console and your...
VIDEO GAMES

