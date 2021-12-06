ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nobel Prizes awarded in pandemic-curtailed local ceremonies

By JILL LAWLESS
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGdnc_0dFDpNvg00
Britain Nobel Literature Abdulrazak Gurnah, a Tanzanian-born novelist and emeritus professor who lives in the UK, poses for photographs with his 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature medal after being presented it by the Ambassador of Sweden Mikaela Kumlin Granit in a ceremony at the Swedish Ambassador's Residence in London, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The 2021 Nobel Prize ceremonies are being reined in and scaled-down for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the laureates receiving their Nobel Prize medals and diplomas in their home countries. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) (Matt Dunham)

LONDON — (AP) — Winners of the 2021 Nobel Prizes began receiving their awards on Monday in scaled-down local ceremonies adapted for pandemic times.

For a second year, COVID-19 has scuttled the traditional formal banquet in Stockholm attended by winners of the prizes in chemistry, physics, medicine, literature and economics, which were announced in October. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded separately in Oslo, Norway.

Literature laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah was first to get his prize in a lunchtime ceremony Monday at the Swedish ambassador’s grand Georgian residence in central London.

Ambassador Mikaela Kumlin Granit said the U.K.-based Tanzanian author had been awarded the Nobel Prize in literature for his "uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.”

“Customarily you would receive the prize from the hands of His Majesty, the king of Sweden,” she told Gurnah at the ceremony attended by friends, family and colleagues. “However, this year you will be celebrated with a distance forced upon us because of the pandemic.”

Gurnah, who grew up on the island of Zanzibar and arrived in England as an 18-year-old refugee in the 1960s, has drawn on his experiences for 10 novels, including “Memory of Departure,” “Pilgrims Way,” “Afterlives” and “Paradise.” He has said migration is “not just my story — it’s a phenomenon of our times.”

Later Monday, Italian physics laureate Giorgio Parisi is due to receive his prize at a ceremony in Rome. U.S.-based physics laureate Syukuro Manabe, chemistry laureate David W.C. MacMillan and economic sciences laureate Joshua D. Angrist will be given their medals and diplomas in Washington.

More ceremonies will be held throughout the week in Germany and the United States. On Friday — the anniversary of the death of prize founder Albert Nobel — there will be a celebratory ceremony at Stockholm City Hall for a local audience, including King Carl XVI Gustav and senior Swedish royals.

A Nobel Prize comes with a diploma, a gold medal and a 10-million krona ($1.15 million) cash award, which is shared if there are multiple winners.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo because Nobel wanted it that way, for reasons he kept to himself. A ceremony is due to be held there Friday for the winners, journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia.

The Norwegian news agency NTB said the peace prize festivities would be scaled down, with fewer guests and participants required to wear face masks. Norway has seen an uptick in cases of the new omicron variant, and a spokesman for the Norwegian Nobel Committee told NTB that it was “in constant contact with the health authorities in Oslo.”

___

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen contributed to this report from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
kosu.org

No black-tie dinner with the Swedish king for this year's Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners usually attend a royal banquet inside the glittering Stockholm City Hall, where they accept their awards from the king and rub shoulders with other dignitaries and laureates. But most of this year's awards are being given out in scaled-down ceremonies this week in the laureates' home countries....
EUROPE
Tacoma News Tribune

Nobels for medicine, economics given in California ceremony

The 2021 Nobel Prize laureates for medicine and economics received their awards in Southern California on Wednesday during a scaled-down ceremony adapted for pandemic times. Swedish Ambassador Karin Olofsdotter was on hand in Irvine, south of Los Angeles, to award the Nobel for physiology or medicine to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian and the prize for economic sciences to David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Lawyer for Philippines' Nobel Prize winner Ressa 'confident' about Oslo trip

A lawyer for Philippine Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa, who faces multiple court cases, said Friday he was "confident" the journalist would be allowed to travel to Oslo to collect the award in person. The Court of Appeals, which is handling the cyber libel case, on Friday gave her the green light after rejecting government lawyers' claims that she was a "flight risk".
ASIA
eagle1975

What Is the Story Behind the Nobel Prize?

What Is the Story Behind the Nobel Prize?By Farhana. The Nobel Prize is one of the world’s most prestigious and recognizable awards. It is named in honor of the noted chemist Alfred Nobel.
TheDailyBeast

Philippines Moves to Block Nobel Peace Prize Winner From Accepting in Person

Lawyers representing the Philippine government have moved to block Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa from traveling to Oslo, Norway, to accept the honor. After Ressa, who has been an outspoken critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, filed for a petition to travel, the Philippines solicitor general fired back in opposition to the request, deeming the journalist had not conveyed a “compelling reason” for the trip. Additionally, the solicitor general deemed the journalist a “flight risk” because she criticized the “Philippine legal processes in the international community.” The Nobel Institute, the governing body over the bestowing of Nobel Peace Prize awards, called the move from the country a “disgrace.”
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Parisi
Person
Maria Ressa
AFP

Nobel laureate Ressa urges journalists to defend their rights

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, this year's co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, on Wednesday urged fellow reporters to defend their rights in order not to lose them to "authoritarian-style leaders and budding dictators." "It has become incredibly hard and far more dangerous for every one of us," Ressa told reporters awaiting her arrival at Oslo's airport ahead of Friday's Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, where she will be honoured alongside Dmitry Muratov of Russia. Ressa, the co-founder of the investigative news site Rappler, and Muratov, a co-founder of Russia's leading independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, were given the award in October for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression". Criticising "our authoritarian-style leaders and budding dictators" who "want us to voluntarily give up our rights", Ressa urged journalists to defend their rights.
WORLD
Princeton University

Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Ressa, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Wolfe to receive top alumni awards

Princeton University will present its top awards for alumni to Nobel laureate Maria Ressa, co-founder of the Philippines-based online news organization Rappler.com, and internationally recognized music composer Julia Wolfe. Ressa, a member of the Class of 1986 who received her bachelor’s degree in English and a certificate in the program...
PRINCETON, NJ
The Independent

Nobel laureate: Media should fight for facts, not each other

Media worldwide should join forces in “fighting for facts” amid threats to press freedoms instead of competing with each other, Maria Ressa joint winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace prize, said Thursday on the eve of the award ceremony in Norway's capital.Speaking at an Oslo press conference with fellow laureate Dmitry Muratov of Russia, Ressa, a Filipina, said that “the era of competition for news is dead.”"I think this is a time when we’re on the same side fighting for facts and we’re going to need to find new ways of collaboration, not just each in our countries,...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#Nobel Laureate#Nobel Committee#Ap#Swedish#Georgian#Tanzanian#Italian
delmartimes.net

Del Mar’s Ardem Patapoutian receives Nobel Prize during special ceremony in Irvine

This year’s American winners were honored in the U.S. due to COVID-19 issues in Stockholm. Ardem Patapoutian, a Del Mar resident who could scarcely envision a life in science as a young immigrant in America, was awarded the Nobel Prize Wednesday, Dec. 8, for helping discover how humans sense temperature and touch, breakthroughs he largely made at La Jolla’s elite Scripps Research.
IRVINE, CA
TIME

'We're At War.' Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dmitry Muratov on the Fight for the Free Press in Russia

Few institutions have sacrificed more for the cause of free expression than Novaya Gazeta , one of Russia’s last independent newspapers. Since President Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, six of the paper’s reporters have been killed. One was bludgeoned to death. Another died of suspected poisoning. A third, Anna Politkovskaya, was shot five times in her apartment building in 2006.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Germany
albuquerqueexpress.com

Filipino, Russian Journalists to Receive Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo

LONDON - Two journalists, one from the Philippines and the other from Russia, will receive the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize at a ceremony in Oslo Friday. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it was honoring the pair for their efforts to safeguard press freedom. The Nobel Peace Prize is the latest...
ASIA
AFP

UN top court to rule in Armenia-Azerbaijan feud

The UN's top court will decide on Tuesday on tit-for-tat requests by Armenia and Azerbaijan for emergency measures to ease tensions after last year's war between the Caucasus arch-foes. The ICJ's chief judge Joan Donoghue "will deliver its order on the request for the indication of provisional measures made by the Republic of Armenia" at 1400 GMT, the court said in a statement.
WORLD
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
40K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy