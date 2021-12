The workplace of today looks much different than it did a couple of years ago, and adversaries are hyperaware of this – especially when it comes to cybersecurity. Criminals are consistently evolving and changing their strategies, and with an ecosystem full of daily cybercrime, organizations need to be three, if not more, steps ahead to keep their data, systems, and clients safe; especially considering that the leading cause of cyberattacks on cloud systems come from within organizations in the form of misconfiguration. As cloud adoption grows, so will the need for additional security and organizations’ necessity to carry on in the face of adversity. Organizations need to shift security left to build it more deeply into the organization. This is where cyber resilience comes in.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO