ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince William Reveals His Playlist and It's 'The Best!'

WHAS 11
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a special appearance for an upcoming...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Prince William to reveal moment he was 'drawn out of his comfort zone' on Apple Fitness+ series

The Duke of Cambridge will take listeners on a journey as he appears on a special episode of Apple Fitness+ series, Time To Walk, on Monday. Prince William, 39, will speak candidly as he walks through the Sandringham estate in Norfolk – from Sandringham House, past St. Mary Magdalene Church (where the royals celebrate Christmas), and ending eventually in Anmer.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William to appear on Apple’s Time to Walk broadcast

The Duke of Cambridge has joined forces with Apple to take part in the company’s Time to Walk broadcast.The venture marks an unusual step for the royal, who rarely speaks outside of official engagements, and sees him discuss three songs that are meaningful to him, in line with the format of the show.Prince William also talks about how important it is to keep mentally fit, as well as physically, and shares a story about how he was unexpectedly taken out of his comfort zone.Time To Walk is part of Apple Fitness+, the subscription service built around the Apple Watch and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
The US Sun

Prince William reveals emotional crisis he suffered as an air ambulance pilot

PRINCE William has revealed the emotional crisis he suffered while serving as an air ambulance pilot — and said it left him feeling “like the whole world was dying”. The Duke of Cambridge, 39, was close to tears as he confessed the trauma of the job’s pressures hit home a few weeks after he flew to help a boy at “death’s door”, and admitted: “It even makes me quite emotional now.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince William and Kate start their day rocking to AC/DC's Thunderstruck: The Queen famously wakes to sound of the bagpipes... now the Duke reveals his favourite morning music also owes something to Scotland

His grandmother famously wakes to the sound of bagpipes, and now Prince William reveals that his favourite morning music also owes something to Scotland. He says the Cambridges start their working week by playing Thunderstruck, a track by AC/DC, the Australian rock band formed by Scottish-born brothers Angus and Malcolm Young.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#British Royal Family#Apple Fitness Series#Buzz60
romper.com

Prince William Reveals This Daily Routine Causes A "Massive Fight" Between His Kids

While Prince William stands to one day inherit the British throne, his mornings sound just as chaotic as any other dad’s. Along with getting each of his three children ready for the day, the Duke of Cambridge recently revealed he spends almost every morning mediating nearly the same squabble between two of his three children. In a recent episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series, Prince William said most days in the Cambridge household see Prince George and Princess Charlotte fighting over what music the family listens to while going about their morning routine.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Couple Told To Expect The Worse After Breaking A Protocol, Unlikely To Host Prince William And Kate Middleton On Their U.S. Trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were warned not to expect the British media "to play by the rules." Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become constant targets of criticisms since they announced their romance in 2016. Things exacerbated after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally tied the knot in 2018 and ditched the royal life for good in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Princess Diana's Ex Unlikely To Give Crown To Prince William? Camilla's Husband Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Real Health State

Prince Charles, reportedly, wants to become king once Queen Elizabeth abdicates. Prince Charles was dubbed “King in Waiting” for being the only person who waited so long to rule the British realm. Should Queen Elizabeth finally pass on the crown and power to her eldest son, the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles would also be the oldest king to assume the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince William recalls hilarious Christmas Day memory from his childhood

The Duke of Cambridge recalled fond memories of celebrating Christmas with the royal family as he appeared on a special episode of Time To Walk for Apple Fitness+. Prince William took listeners on a walk through the Queen's Sandringham estate, stopping at St Mary's Magdalene Church, where the royals attend the annual Christmas Day service.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy