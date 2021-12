As we approach the launch of Warzone Pacific, publisher Activision has been slowly teasing details about the forthcoming update. Of course, the most substantial aspect is the inclusion of Caldera, the new map that will replace Verdansk, sending players back to WWII. Caldera is vibrant, massive, and home to a slew of new mechanics such as a Loadout Drop system, flyable planes, and even waterfalls that’ll prove to be some interesting landmarks. But when can you start playing the Warzone Pacific update? How does pre-loading work? We’ve rounded up all the details you need to know about the new season, including how to start playing 24 hours early.

