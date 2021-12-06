Princess Charlotte Gets a Shout Out From Her Favorite Artist

As is customary, royals are bestowed with a new title - and with it a new area of Britain of which to be honorary custodians - on the event of their wedding day, by The Queen. And the same can be said of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who on April 29, 2011 were given the new monikers of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and with it some overarching duty of care for the beautiful city on the river Cam. It is usual for the sons of the monarch to receive a dukedom, considering Prince Charles is the Duke of Cornwall and Prince Andrew is the Duke of York, but it has been revealed that Kate and Wills nearly didn't become the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO