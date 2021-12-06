ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Mayor to issue private sector employer COVID-19 vaccination mandate -MSNBC interview

Dec 6 (Reuters) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday he plans to issue a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private sector employers that will go into effect on Dec. 27, calling it a “pre-emptive strike” in an interview with MSNBC.

