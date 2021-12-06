Countdown to college: Showing schools your love

Queens College opened its doors in 1937, but the land QC sits on already had its own rich history long before that. In 1909, the New York Parental School opened its doors with the goal of turning troubled boys into respectable citizens. The school opened with a total of 180 boys from all over the city, and it hoped to achieve its goal by offering residential living, teaching an assortment of trades ranging from carpentry to cooking, conducting military drills, and assigning chores as a form of physical labor. Hobart H. Todd, the school’s principal at the time: “discovered that labor [was] a great moral agent; that [made] humans clean and respectable… everyone [was] kept busy from morning until it [was] time to turn into bed.”

