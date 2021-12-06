ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Countdown to college: Showing schools your love

Killeen Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Do colleges and universities care how much you want to attend their school?. The answer is D. Some schools care a whole lot. For others, it is “considered” in the admissions decision. And for others, it doesn’t matter at all. What does all this mean?. Remember, colleges and universities...

kdhnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
theknightnews.com

The Schools That Came Before Queens College

Queens College opened its doors in 1937, but the land QC sits on already had its own rich history long before that. In 1909, the New York Parental School opened its doors with the goal of turning troubled boys into respectable citizens. The school opened with a total of 180 boys from all over the city, and it hoped to achieve its goal by offering residential living, teaching an assortment of trades ranging from carpentry to cooking, conducting military drills, and assigning chores as a form of physical labor. Hobart H. Todd, the school’s principal at the time: “discovered that labor [was] a great moral agent; that [made] humans clean and respectable… everyone [was] kept busy from morning until it [was] time to turn into bed.”
QUEENS, NY
Harvard Health

Harvard mourns the passing of Jerry Rappaport

The philanthropist, alumnus, and renowned lawyer and developer contributed immeasurably to the Greater Boston region, including to Harvard University. Jerome “Jerry” Lyle Rappaport AB 1947, LLB 1949, MPA 1963, died early Monday morning. He was 94 years old. Rappaport left an indelible impact at Harvard University and beyond,...
HARVARD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy