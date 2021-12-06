ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Shoplifter deploys bear spray, Colorado Walmart evacuated

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEPLT_0dFDnBys00

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Walmart store in Colorado was evacuated after a shoplifter deployed bear spray against several employees, police said Sunday.

Officers responded to the Greeley Walmart on Sunday afternoon after receiving multiple reports about bear spray being deployed.

Workers had tried to detain a male shoplifter but he allegedly assaulted them, spayed them with the bear spray and then fed in a vehicle prior to the arrival of police.

Emergency crews treated at least five people for exposure to bear spray, which can painfully irritate a person's eyes, skin and lungs.

The store was evacuated as a safety precaution and was to remain closed while the residual spray was cleaned up.

Greeley is about 50 miles (81 kilometers) northeast of Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

2 arrested in connection with Greeley chop shop

Two people are in custody after police recovered stolen vehicles and tools from a "chop shop" in Greeley. Police said Michael Leach, 36, and Carrie Boggs, 38, were arrested at the chop shop at 113 N. Sixth Ave. Both suspects had active warrants for burglaries, vehicle thefts, eluding and other...
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

More than 10 pounds of heroin seized in Eagle County

A 23-year-old California man was arrested Wednesday in Eagle County after authorities recovered 13.5 pounds of heroin during a traffic stop. Mario Contreras Lopez, 23, faces several charges including distribution of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and special offender importation of heroin, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 arrested, 1 injured after police chase, crash in Douglas County

Three people were arrested and one was injured Thursday after leading a police chase and crashing a stolen vehicle, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began at around 3:30 a.m. when a stolen pickup truck was spotted near Highway 85 and Blakeland Road in unincorporated Douglas County, deputies said. The truck had been reported stolen in Castle Rock.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Greeley, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Greeley, CO
The Denver Gazette

Officials seek identity of newborn baby found dead in Brighton in 2002

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a newborn baby who was found dead in Brighton nearly 20 years ago. The baby John Doe is one of only four unsolved Doe cases in Weld County, deputies said. To try to identify him, the sheriff’s office and Othram Inc. are attempting to use DNA extraction and analysis to find his living relatives.
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Father, son fundraising to rebuild homes lost in Miners Candle Fire

A father and son whose homes were destroyed in the recent Miners Candle Fire are asking for the public’s help in rebuilding their lives. The wildfire broke out Sunday, burning 15 acres west of Idaho Springs before it was extinguished on Tuesday, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office. The blaze destroyed two houses and four outbuildings. Those structures belonged to Jessie Speed, 45, and Michael Speed, 73. In...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man arrested after barricading himself in home in Longmont

A man wanted on several warrants was taken into custody after he barricaded himself inside his home in Longmont on Tuesday. Police said 31-year-old Royce Bruggeman was arrested without incident. He had multiple outstanding warrants from Boulder and El Paso County for charges including stalking, menacing, telephone harassment, violation of protection and bail orders, according to online court records.
LONGMONT, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Spray#Shoplifter#Ap#The Greeley Walmart
The Denver Gazette

'Numerous’ threats made against East High School in Denver

The Denver Police Department said it is investigating after “numerous” threats have been made against East High School over the last eight months. The threats began in April and the most recent threat was made in the last week, police said. All of the threats have been made during the school day and were directed at harming students, staff and faculty members at East High School.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Denver Gazette

New report shows Colorado's startling spike in crime

The numbers speak loudly enough: The average monthly crime rate in Colorado is 15% higher this year than in 2019, and a stunning 28% higher than it was a decade ago. The violent crime rate spiked 35% over the figure from 2011. Nationally, the increase was just 3%, according to a report by the Common Sense Institute released Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Man killed in Eldora skiing accident identified

The skier who died on Tuesday morning after colliding into a tree at Eldora Mountain has been identified as 60-year-old Robert Williams of Nederland, according to the Boulder County Coroner's Office. Authorities were notified about the crash around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. They found Williams lying on the ground along the...
NEDERLAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

Fourth teenager charged in shooting outside of Hinkley High School

Prosecutors have charged a fourth teenager in connection with the shooting outside of Hinkley High School in Aurora that left three students wounded last month. Alejandro Carillo Hernandez, 17, was charged Tuesday with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver recommends revoking Beta Nighclub's liquor, cabaret licenses

Denver's business licensing department on Thursday recommended that the city revoke Beta Nightclub's liquor and cabaret licenses after police uncovered regular fights, alcohol consumption after hours and unlicensed security guards working at the downtown club. The club’s owner, Hussam Kayali — who also uses the pseudonym Valentes Corleons — defended...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

LOEVY | Colorado's need for racially-integrated housing

The problem of racial segregation in housing has been an enduring one in the United States. Particularly in older metropolitan areas, there are large sections of cities populated with only African American citizens or Hispanic citizens. This residential form of racial segregation has proven highly resistant to reform and, in certain cities, is getting worse.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Skier dead after collision on Eldora Mountain

A skier died after colliding into a tree at Eldora Mountain on Tuesday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Authorities were notified about the crash around 10:30 a.m. They found an unconscious 60-year-old man lying on the ground in the trees along the "Hot Dog Alley" ski run.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

25 people displaced after apartment fire in Wheat Ridge

A fire broke out in the basement of a Wheat Ridge apartment building Wednesday morning, leading to the displacement of 25 residents, according to fire officials. The fire began at around 6:25 a.m. in the 4600 block of Otis Street near Lake Rhonda. West Metro Fire Rescue and the Arvada Fire Protection District responded to the blaze.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy