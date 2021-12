I took the Friday after Thanksgiving off. It’s usually a low volume day in markets and a sleepy day around the office. More importantly, my son Ethan was picked as an honorary ball boy at the Purdue basketball game against Omaha. He got to meet the team, got shown on the jumbo-tron at half-time, and was allowed to shoot around before the game. It was a great day, made only better by the absolute thumping Purdue put on Omaha. This could be our year.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO