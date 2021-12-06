ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Significant' human smuggling ring taken down as part of US-Brazil investigation

By Kelly Hayes
fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - A joint operation between U.S. immigration officials and Brazilian authorities led to the takedown of a "significant" human smuggling ring involving individuals ultimately bound for the United States, authorities said. Eight people were arrested in the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais on Dec. 2...

www.fox10phoenix.com

