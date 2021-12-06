ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Why Your COVID Booster Shot Makes You So Thirsty

By Catherine Pearson
HuffingtonPost
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpending the hours after you get your COVID-19 booster dose feeling like you can’t gulp down enough water? It’s not just you: The internet is full of anecdotes from people saying their boosters — and their initial COVID doses, in some cases — left them feeling parched. So what...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Have This Vegetable In Your Fridge, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

Making sure to incorporate plenty of vegetables into your diet is one of the first lessons we're taught about nutrition when we're kids. That early knowledge still holds true as we get older: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should be consuming two to three cups of veggies every day. But even if getting your greens normally does a body good, the CDC warns there's one vegetable product that could pose a severe health risk. Read on to see which item you should be tossing if you have it in your fridge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
OnYourHand

Hot drinks will get rid of flu without medication

Having flu do not take medicine, try these three hot drinks at home first, it will help flu patients recover as quickly as possible. The change of weather, sometimes rain, sometimes hot, make many people more susceptible to the flu, especially those who have weak immune systems and are less resistant to disease.
news9.com

Doctors Advise What To Expect When Getting COVID-19 Booster Shot

The CDC has given the green light for COVID-19 booster shots for everyone over age 18, prompting questions from patients about what to expect with a third dose of the vaccine. Health officials, like Dr. Melanie Swift at the Mayo Clinic, say COVID-19 vaccines are doing a good job preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against the Delta variant, but waning immunity is a concern. “Boosting gives you that bigger immune response from your original vaccine, and it also helps you fight Delta better.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
TODAY.com

COVID-19 booster side effects: What to expect and how to manage

All adults are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, which means more people than ever have already or will soon be experiencing side effects from their boosters. As with the original vaccine doses, most COVID-19 booster shot side effects are mild, flu-like and temporary. But, for some people, those symptoms can be so intense they have trouble doing their usual tasks. An especially sore arm might make it difficult to work out or cook breakfast, for instance, and chills may leave you tossing and turning for a night.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Booster#Thirsty#Covid Booster Shot Makes
MedicalXpress

Post-COVID symptoms: Women differ distinctly from men

In a study of the first 108 patients seen by Mayo Clinic's Post-COVID-19 Care Clinic, researchers found that women predominantly showed symptoms of fatigue, followed by muscle pain and low blood pressure, while men primarily experienced shortness of breath. The team says these characteristics will help health care providers diagnose and treat people suspected of having post-COVID syndrome. The findings, based on data collected between January and April, appear in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ideastream.org

Should you wait to get a booster shot if you have a breakthrough COVID-19 case?

The Ideastream Health Team is working to answer listeners’ questions about the omicron variant of the coronavirus and the vaccines, with the help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
NBC Chicago

COVID Booster Shots and the Omicron Variant: What We Know So Far

Booster shot eligibility is expanding as the omicron COVID variant spreads in the U.S. But with some breakthrough cases already being reported, which booster shot is best for you and what do we know about their effectiveness against the new variant?. According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently available...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Doctors Warn

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
KTVZ

How COVID-19 affects the brain

A growing body of scientific evidence suggests some COVID-19 patients will experience neurological signs or symptoms of the infection. Genetic material from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been found in the cerebrospinal fluid of a person with COVID-19. And the virus has been found in the brain tissue of patients who died of COVID-19, which suggests it can affect the nervous system.
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Is Long COVID a Mind-Body Syndrome?

I recently spent two days in continuing education with one of the country’s top experts on mind-body perspectives on chronic pain. The focus of the training was on understanding the differences between structural and neurocircuit sources of pain. It turns out that many chronic pain problems can be understood as...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy