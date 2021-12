And by that we mean the clothes of course. Well, and a few other things. With Spider-Man: No Way Home set to release in a few weeks, the promo for the movie is in full motion. Which means we get to see more of Tom and Zendaya together, at different events. This time, it was the Ballon d’Or ceremony — where Lionel Messi took home the big award, to no one’s surprise — that saw the top step out, together, and in style.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO