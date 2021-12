If there is one rodent that I despise overall it's squirrels, this one (caught on a Ring door camera) just adds to my dislike of these pests. Snacks left on the porch of an Illinois homeowner, which I am sure are for delivery drivers and mailmen and women, were stolen but an unlikely thief. A squirrel. I say unlikely, but let's be honest squirrels are the worst. They tease my dogs and make them bark all the time, they eat my deck and dig holes in my yard. See the worst, but this guy tops the list stealing Snickers (I mean Snickers are pretty good).

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO