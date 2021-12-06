ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZTEST Closes Agreement to Increase Equity Ownership in Conversance Inc

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ('ZTEST' or the 'Company') (CSE:ZTE) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of October 29, 2021, it has closed the transaction to acquire a further 25,000 Class A Common Shares of Conversance Inc., ('Conversance') representing...

dallassun.com

Trigon Secures Land Leases In Namibia For Open Pit Expansion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into a lease agreement with local Namibian company, Kombat Village Properties (Pty) Ltd ('KVP'), for the lease of land in and around the Kombat Mine area ('the Lease Transaction'). Trigon requires the use of land around the Kombat Mine for the continued development of its open pit mining operations, including the establishment of the mine's tailings facility. Construction of the tailings facility began in September 2021, and work is on schedule to coincide with start-up of ore processing by the end of 2021.
METAL MINING
dallassun.com

Surge Battery Metals files 43-101 Technical Report on its Caledonia Copper-Silver Project, Nanaimo Mining Division, British Columba

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Surge') (TSXV:NILI, OTCQB:NILIF; FRA:DJ5C) announces that it has filed a technical report entitled 'Technical Report on the Caledonia Silver-Copper Project dated October 30, 2021, Nanaimo Mining Division, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour Area, British Columbia, prepared by Johan T Shearer. (the 'Report'). The Report has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Unique Fabricating, Inc. Announces Amendment of Forbearance Agreement

Company and Lending Syndicate Agree to Suspend Certain Covenants For Remainder of the Forbearance Period. AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and air/water sealing applications for the transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer markets, today announced that the Company has entered into the Third Amendment to Forbearance Agreement with respect to the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, as amended, with Citizens Bank as Administrative Agent for the Company's lenders. As previously reported, as of September 30, 2021, the Company was in violation of the Minimum Consolidated EBITDA Covenant as set forth by the Forbearance Agreement, as amended. The Lenders in the Third Amendment to the Forbearance Agreement, among other things, agreed to forbear with respect to the Minimum Consolidated EBITDA covenant violation and to suspend the Minimum Consolidated EBITDA covenant during the remainder of the forbearance period, which ends on February 28, 2022.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Home Equity Loan Company Hometap Closes $60 Million In Funding

Hometap announced it has raised $60 million of new operating capital. These are the details. Hometap — a company that provides a smart and new loan alternative for tapping into home equity without taking on debt — recently announced it has raised $60 million of new operating capital in a funding round led by American Family Ventures along with new and existing investors including Bain Capital, ICONIQ Capital, LLC, G20 Ventures, Pillar, and General Catalyst. This latest funding round brings total operating capital raised to date by Hometap to $95 million.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Fourth Wave Energy Inc. Signs Merger Agreement to Acquire EdgeMode

Fourth Wave Energy, Inc. or the announced, that the Company has executed an agreement under which it will acquire EdgeMode in a reverse triangular merger. The acquisition of EdgeMode will allow the Company to pivot into the crypto mining industry, with an initial focus on bitcoin mining. The completion of the merger is subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions including the satisfactory completion of due diligence and the audit of EdgeMode’s financial statements.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Signs LOI to Acquire 100% of Cannabis Grow Operations and Facility in Oklahoma

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ('LVGI' or the 'Company'), a publicly traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, is pleased to announce that it has signed an LOI to acquire 100% of an Oklahoma operating grow facility with both Indoor and outdoor operations, exclusive to LVGI for 60 days from the signing of the LOI.
OKLAHOMA STATE
MyChesCo

Helm Partners Enter Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Convergent Technologies, Inc

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Helm Partners announced this week that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Convergent Technologies, Inc (CTI). Helm has had a long-standing and productive relationship with Kate Jaffe, CTI’s owner, and this transaction adds yet another set of assets to our advisory services platform. Every move we are making is to increase our ability to serve as our clients’ roadmap for purposeful change. In addition to incredible clients and employees, this acquisition is an opportunity to expand our Expense Management practice with a new and robust Wireless Management offering.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
dallassun.com

NuVim, Inc. and The Two Drunken Goats Sign Purchase and Sale Agreement

LEWES, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / NuVim, Inc. (OTC PINK:NUVM) announced today that they have signed agreement to purchase Two Drunken Goats, LLC. The definitive purchase agreement states that the purchase will be a stock deal, (purchase of entity) subject to certain limited terms, and conditions. Rick...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Mace Security International, Inc. Renews Its Revolving Credit Agreement

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, announces that it has renewed its Revolving Line of Credit with Fifth Third Bank National Association ('the Credit Agreement') effective December 1, 2021, and increased the amount to $3.0 million (a $1MM increase). The Credit Agreement is secured by substantially all Company assets and matures on November 30, 2022. The Credit Agreement provides for monthly interest payments at a rate equal to SOFR plus 2%, with a minimum interest rate of 2.5%. Principal is due at maturity.
CLEVELAND, OH
etftrends.com

Gender Equity an Increasing Focus Within ESG

Growing research has shown that companies with greater board diversity perform better and can provide greater stock performance for investors, reports CNBC. Investing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) funds has become a growing priority for investors, with more than $330 billion currently carried in ESG funds, according to Morningstar. Of that, $3.6 billion is allocated to mutual funds, ETFs, and other equity products that focus on gender equity, and while it’s a small sliver of the pie, it’s growing, according to Parallelle Finance.
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Shifts $100M to Black Banks to Close Equity Gap

Netflix has followed through on its commitment to address systemic racism by shifting 2 percent of its cash holdings, or $100 million, to financial institutions that support Black communities in the U.S., the company said on Wednesday. The video streaming giant said the Netflix cash was fully allocated to six financial institutions: Hope Credit Union, the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), The Change Company, Enterprise Community Impact Note, OneUnited Bank and Calvert Impact Capital’s Community Investment Note. The goal was ensuring more home and small-business loans are distributed in Black communities, especially those impacted by the pandemic. “Because we pegged our commitment to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
meatpoultry.com

Seattle private equity firm invests in Fair Market Inc.

SEATTLE- Private equity firm Pike Street Capital announced on Nov. 30 that it would invest in Fair Market Inc. (FMI), a wholesale specialty food company based in Wentzville, Mo. Founded in 1997 by Marvin Eisenbath, FMI distributes and operates Supreme Cuisine, featuring premium, ready-to-cook braised meats. FMI also includes custom...
SEATTLE, WA
dallassun.com

Northern Superior Resources Increases Previously Announced Non-brokered Private Placement to C$6.65 Million, Board Members, Cree Nation of Waswanipi Participate, New Gold INC. Maintains 9.9% Ownership Stake

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the Unites States. SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Northern Superior') (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce that it has further increased the size of its previously announced, non-brokered private placement (the 'Offering') (see Northern Superior press releases, October 18, 2021, October 20, 2021 and November 5, 2021), with commitments for C$6,650,930 worth of investment in Northern Superior comprised of:
BUSINESS
TravelPulse

Celestyal Forges Investment Agreement With Equity Firm

Celestyal Cruises and its parent company, the Louis Group, forged a definitive strategic investment agreement with Searchlight Capital Partners to create Celestyal Holdings, a new holding company. Searchlight’s investment in the new holding company, of which the Louis Group will be a shareholder, will enable Celestyal Cruises to “amplify its...
BUSINESS
indianapublicmedia.org

Bloomington high-speed internet agreement to improve digital equity

Most internet service providers, or ISPs, build the infrastructure they use to provide- and profit from- internet access to individual homes. This can result in companies selectively laying fiber in high-income or dense areas. The City of Bloomington is solving the problem by making high-speed internet accessible and affordable to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

