The election of several Negro League legends into the Baseball Hall of Fame this past weekend, per ESPN. Buck O’Neil joins Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso, and three other legends in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Olivia, Jim Kaat, and Bud Fowler were all chosen by pair of veterans on the committees. However, both Olivia and Kaat are 83 years of age and the only amongst the living. The induction of the six newcomers will take play in July of 2022. The first-time candidates, David “Papi” Ortiz, Alex “ARod” Rodriguez join Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Curt Schilling on the ballot.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO