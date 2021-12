The Ford Bronco has already proved itself as one of the hottest enthusiast vehicles on the market, though next year's debut of the range-topping Raptor model should only crank up the excitement. Bred from the same Baja-bashing genes as the F-150 of the same name, the Bronco Raptor promises to bring even more sweat to the brow of the Jeep faithful. Thanks to the team over at Bronco Nation, we now have a chance to see this upgraded 4x4 take on some trails at an off-road park.

