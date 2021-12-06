ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Participate at the Capital One Securities 16th Annual Energy Conference

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), ('Capstone,' the 'Company,' 'we' or 'us'), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that its management team will be participating at the Capital One Securities 16th Annual Energy...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

KKR gets into solar power production with launch of Stellar Renewable Power

KKR said Wednesday it will invest an undisclosed sum to launch Stellar Renewable Power as a new platform company to source, develop and operate utility-scale solar plants and storage facilities, with office in Dallas and India. Stellar Renewable Power will work under KKR's asset-based finance strategy, which has deployed more than $5 billion in 49 investments since 2016. KKR managing director Christopher Mellia said the business will seek out and develop "high-quality solar energy investments that are a strong fit for our long-term capital." Shares of KKR are up 91.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of about 25% by the S&P 500.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Management#Energy Systems#Energy Storage#Capstonegreenenergy Com#Capital One Securities#Cgrn#Microgrid Solutions#Capstone Green Energy#Company
pulse2.com

WEC Energy Group (WEC) Stock: $92 Price Target From BMO Capital

The shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) have received a $92 price target from BMO Capital. These are the details. The shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) have received a $92 price target from BMO Capital. And BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker initiated coverage of WEC Energy with a “Market Perform” rating.
STOCKS
Benzinga

PowerTap, Capstone Green Energy Ink Strategic Licensing, Contract Manufacturing Agreement

Capstone Green Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CGRN) and PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (OTC: MOTNF) have signed strategic manufacturing and licensing agreement for the prototype manufacturing of PowerTap's proprietary 3rd generation hydrogen production and dispensing station. Financial terms were not disclosed. Each PowerTap Unit is modular in design and utilizes PowerTap's technology...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Australia plans to convert coal power stations to hydrogen plants

An Australian industrial giant plans to convert two coal-fired power stations into green hydrogen plants.Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), part of the Fortescue Metals Group, and AGL Energy (AGL) will investigate whether Liddell and Bayswater power stations in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley can instead generate green hydrogen from water using renewable energy.The two power stations currently account for over 40 per cent of New South Wales’ carbon dioxide emissions, according to 2019 National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting data.Fortescue made $10.3 billion in profit last year by extracting iron ore. In the same period it used 700 million litres of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

Climate A-list shows few techs and financials, plus an early national EV charge map

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights In the early days of environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting, just getting companies to disclose environmental information can be a win. In that context, climate researcher CDP Worldwide’s release of its annual rankings Tuesday, showing a 37% increase in international companies reporting — some 13,000, was a success. But everything […]
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

We should ban all new oil and gas fields

As a professor of geophysics, I have spent 36 years training young geologists destined to work in the fossil fuel industry how to look for oil and gas. But now I believe it's time to stop fossil-fuel exploration and halt the development of all new oil and gas fields. We cannot safely set fire to all the fuel we've already found, so why look for more?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Signs LOI to Acquire 100% of Cannabis Grow Operations and Facility in Oklahoma

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ('LVGI' or the 'Company'), a publicly traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, is pleased to announce that it has signed an LOI to acquire 100% of an Oklahoma operating grow facility with both Indoor and outdoor operations, exclusive to LVGI for 60 days from the signing of the LOI.
OKLAHOMA STATE
dallassun.com

Trigon Secures Land Leases In Namibia For Open Pit Expansion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into a lease agreement with local Namibian company, Kombat Village Properties (Pty) Ltd ('KVP'), for the lease of land in and around the Kombat Mine area ('the Lease Transaction'). Trigon requires the use of land around the Kombat Mine for the continued development of its open pit mining operations, including the establishment of the mine's tailings facility. Construction of the tailings facility began in September 2021, and work is on schedule to coincide with start-up of ore processing by the end of 2021.
METAL MINING
dallassun.com

Surge Battery Metals files 43-101 Technical Report on its Caledonia Copper-Silver Project, Nanaimo Mining Division, British Columba

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Surge') (TSXV:NILI, OTCQB:NILIF; FRA:DJ5C) announces that it has filed a technical report entitled 'Technical Report on the Caledonia Silver-Copper Project dated October 30, 2021, Nanaimo Mining Division, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour Area, British Columbia, prepared by Johan T Shearer. (the 'Report'). The Report has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy