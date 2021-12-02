The story of the UAE at Expo 2020 Dubai

EXPO 2020 Dubai is the first international event of this magnitude to be held in the Middle East, with the aim of promoting trade, exchanging technological advances and sharing the culture of the more than 190 participating countries. It has even been classified among the three most important events in the world, after the Olympic Games and the World Cup. Of course, it was to be expected that the United Arab Emirates, has been preparing for more than 10 years to be able to carry out this universal exhibition, in which Mexico was one of the protagonists.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO