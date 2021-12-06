Communities In Schools of Greenbrier County (CISGC) is the grateful recipient of the Mary Nickell Foundation grant. The $10,000 award will assist CISGC in continuing programs and case management for local students. Last year, more than 4,600 students county-wide benefited from services CISGC provided including school supplies, food distribution, whole-school supports, tutoring, mentoring and more. Of the 4,600 (plus) students, CISGC student support specialists provided individualized case-management to more than 340 students to help them overcome academic, social/emotional, and behavioral challenges. CISGC continues to assist with mentoring, tutoring, as well as basic and emergency needs of students and their families in Greenbrier County. Serving all 13 public schools, Communities In Schools of Greenbrier County is a 501©3 and relies on the generosity and support of foundations and community members. CISGC could not carry out its mission “to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life” without partnerships such as these. For more information about CISGC, please call (304) 661-1018, email director@cisgc.org or visit www.cisgc.org. You can also stay up-to-date through our Facebook page.

The post CIS Of Greenbrier County Receives Grant appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .