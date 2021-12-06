Flags to fly at half-staff for Sen. Bob Dole
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that flags would be flown at half-staff in honor of Sen. Bob Dole .
The move is in accordance with the orders issued by President Joe Biden.Scientist behind COVID-19 vaccine says next pandemic may be worse
Dole’s wife announced his death yesterday.
He was 98-years-old.
Biden ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public buildings and grounds until sunset Thursday.
“He was a courageous, tough, strong, and compassionate man, who loved his country deeply,” Gov. DeWine said of Dole.
“Bob Dole was a man of indisputable integrity, honor, and leadership, and I am proud and honored to have had the opportunity to work with and learn from this extraordinary man.”Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 1