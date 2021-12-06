Flags to fly at half-staff for Sen. Bob Dole

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that flags would be flown at half-staff in honor of Sen. Bob Dole .

The move is in accordance with the orders issued by President Joe Biden.

Dole’s wife announced his death yesterday.

He was 98-years-old.

Biden ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public buildings and grounds until sunset Thursday.

“He was a courageous, tough, strong, and compassionate man, who loved his country deeply,” Gov. DeWine said of Dole.

“Bob Dole was a man of indisputable integrity, honor, and leadership, and I am proud and honored to have had the opportunity to work with and learn from this extraordinary man.”

