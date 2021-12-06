ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Lewisburg Girls Day Out

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

Mention Girls Day Out on Saturday, Dec 11th for these Awesome Specials:

A New Chapter
Spend $50 and receive a set of 2 locally sourced and hand dipped candles from Hidden Quarry Honey! (While supplies last)

Aggie’s
Chocolate Tastings and Prosecco

Amy’s Cakes & Cones
Enter to Win a Four Pack of Hot Chocolate Bombs – Complimentary Hot Cocoa and Fancy Cookies

The Asylum
Complimentary Cranberry Mimosa with Purchase of Any Food Item

Bella Gourmet
Giveaways All Day! Some items are Le Creuset, Blenko, Nora Fleming, Bodum, Cheese & Wine! Tasty Treats Too!

Blackwell’s
Complimentary Holiday Sangria with Spanish Tapas

Brick House Antiques
Spiced Cider and Specials Throughout the Shop

Briergarten
Complimentary Glass of Girls Day Out Punch and Enter a Drawing for a Briergarten Gift Bag

Cat and Kate
Diamond Necklace Giveaway

Del Sol Cantina
Complimentary Cranberry Mimosa with Purchase of an Appetizer

Edith’s
Drawing for a Gift Basket Valued at $100

General Lewis Inn
Free Mimosas with Purchase of Any Item in the Gift Shop

Greenbrier Valley Theatre
“Christmas Time” – A Musical Review that Packs all the Charm of the Holidays into One Show. Shows are at 2:30 and 7:30.

Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center
Enter a Drawing for a $100 Visa Gift Card

Harmony Ridge Gallery
Complimentary Champagne – Girlfriend Photo Selfie Station with Fun Props – Drawings for Free Prizes All Day Long!

Hill & Holler
$1 Mimosas

The Humble Tomato
Bottomless Mimosas for $15 and complimentary Humble Spritz with Meal Purchase

Lee Street Studios
Relax & Recharge with Hot Chocolate Station, “Make It, Take It” Holiday Ornaments and Selfie Station. Drawing for $100 Gift Certificate if You Spend $25 or More

Lewisburg Surf Shop
Champagne & Chocolate Bars Complete with Golden Tickets! Golden Ticket Specials include Discounts & Gift Cards up to $250.

Little Black Box
Hot Toddies & Holiday Cookies – Register to Win $50 Gift Card – Free Gift for Everybody – Bra Fittings Available – 60% Off End of Year Sale

Love Child
Spend $10 and Enter Your Name to Win a $100 Gift Certificate – The First 10 People to Spend $25 Get a Free Itzy Ritzy Bag

Patina
Door Prizes for Everyone and a $100 Gift Certificate for the Lady Wearing the Ugliest Christmas Sweater

Plants Etc.
Palm Reading by Maya Coleman 2pm to 4pm

The Shoe Box
Complimentary Coffee & Donuts 10am to Noon. Sip Coffee While You Are Fitted For A Comfy Pair of Shoes. And Free Gift with Qualifying Purchase.

Stardust Café
Free Wine Fizz with Lunch Purchase

Studio 40
Flash Sales All Day! Enter a Raffle with Any Purchase to Win a Cross-Body Cell Phone Bag or A Hand Blown Glass Xmas Ornament

Suzanne Perilli Interiors
Pull An Ornament for a Discount Off of Your Purchase

The Washington Street Pub
Complimentary Elderflower Martini with Purchase of Any Food Item

Wolf Creek Gallery
Famous Champagne Punch and a Gift with Purchase over $30, While Supplies Last. Raffle for a Hobo Leather Bag (no purchase necessary to win)!

Yarid’s
Pop. Fizz. Clink. Cheers. Bring a Friend for Shopping and Bubbly!

ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

