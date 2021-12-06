Lewisburg Girls Day Out

Mention Girls Day Out on Saturday, Dec 11th for these Awesome Specials:

A New Chapter

Spend $50 and receive a set of 2 locally sourced and hand dipped candles from Hidden Quarry Honey! (While supplies last)

Aggie’s

Chocolate Tastings and Prosecco

Amy’s Cakes & Cones

Enter to Win a Four Pack of Hot Chocolate Bombs – Complimentary Hot Cocoa and Fancy Cookies

The Asylum

Complimentary Cranberry Mimosa with Purchase of Any Food Item

Bella Gourmet

Giveaways All Day! Some items are Le Creuset, Blenko, Nora Fleming, Bodum, Cheese & Wine! Tasty Treats Too!

Blackwell’s

Complimentary Holiday Sangria with Spanish Tapas

Brick House Antiques

Spiced Cider and Specials Throughout the Shop

Briergarten

Complimentary Glass of Girls Day Out Punch and Enter a Drawing for a Briergarten Gift Bag

Cat and Kate

Diamond Necklace Giveaway

Del Sol Cantina

Complimentary Cranberry Mimosa with Purchase of an Appetizer

Edith’s

Drawing for a Gift Basket Valued at $100

General Lewis Inn

Free Mimosas with Purchase of Any Item in the Gift Shop

Greenbrier Valley Theatre

“Christmas Time” – A Musical Review that Packs all the Charm of the Holidays into One Show. Shows are at 2:30 and 7:30.

Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center

Enter a Drawing for a $100 Visa Gift Card

Harmony Ridge Gallery

Complimentary Champagne – Girlfriend Photo Selfie Station with Fun Props – Drawings for Free Prizes All Day Long!

Hill & Holler

$1 Mimosas

The Humble Tomato

Bottomless Mimosas for $15 and complimentary Humble Spritz with Meal Purchase

Lee Street Studios

Relax & Recharge with Hot Chocolate Station, “Make It, Take It” Holiday Ornaments and Selfie Station. Drawing for $100 Gift Certificate if You Spend $25 or More

Lewisburg Surf Shop

Champagne & Chocolate Bars Complete with Golden Tickets! Golden Ticket Specials include Discounts & Gift Cards up to $250.

Little Black Box

Hot Toddies & Holiday Cookies – Register to Win $50 Gift Card – Free Gift for Everybody – Bra Fittings Available – 60% Off End of Year Sale

Love Child

Spend $10 and Enter Your Name to Win a $100 Gift Certificate – The First 10 People to Spend $25 Get a Free Itzy Ritzy Bag

Patina

Door Prizes for Everyone and a $100 Gift Certificate for the Lady Wearing the Ugliest Christmas Sweater

Plants Etc.

Palm Reading by Maya Coleman 2pm to 4pm

The Shoe Box

Complimentary Coffee & Donuts 10am to Noon. Sip Coffee While You Are Fitted For A Comfy Pair of Shoes. And Free Gift with Qualifying Purchase.

Stardust Café

Free Wine Fizz with Lunch Purchase

Studio 40

Flash Sales All Day! Enter a Raffle with Any Purchase to Win a Cross-Body Cell Phone Bag or A Hand Blown Glass Xmas Ornament

Suzanne Perilli Interiors

Pull An Ornament for a Discount Off of Your Purchase

The Washington Street Pub

Complimentary Elderflower Martini with Purchase of Any Food Item

Wolf Creek Gallery

Famous Champagne Punch and a Gift with Purchase over $30, While Supplies Last. Raffle for a Hobo Leather Bag (no purchase necessary to win)!

Yarid’s

Pop. Fizz. Clink. Cheers. Bring a Friend for Shopping and Bubbly!

