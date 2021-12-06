Lewisburg Girls Day Out
Mention Girls Day Out on Saturday, Dec 11th for these Awesome Specials:
A New Chapter
Spend $50 and receive a set of 2 locally sourced and hand dipped candles from Hidden Quarry Honey! (While supplies last)
Aggie’s
Chocolate Tastings and Prosecco
Amy’s Cakes & Cones
Enter to Win a Four Pack of Hot Chocolate Bombs – Complimentary Hot Cocoa and Fancy Cookies
The Asylum
Complimentary Cranberry Mimosa with Purchase of Any Food Item
Bella Gourmet
Giveaways All Day! Some items are Le Creuset, Blenko, Nora Fleming, Bodum, Cheese & Wine! Tasty Treats Too!
Blackwell’s
Complimentary Holiday Sangria with Spanish Tapas
Brick House Antiques
Spiced Cider and Specials Throughout the Shop
Briergarten
Complimentary Glass of Girls Day Out Punch and Enter a Drawing for a Briergarten Gift Bag
Cat and Kate
Diamond Necklace Giveaway
Del Sol Cantina
Complimentary Cranberry Mimosa with Purchase of an Appetizer
Edith’s
Drawing for a Gift Basket Valued at $100
General Lewis Inn
Free Mimosas with Purchase of Any Item in the Gift Shop
Greenbrier Valley Theatre
“Christmas Time” – A Musical Review that Packs all the Charm of the Holidays into One Show. Shows are at 2:30 and 7:30.
Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center
Enter a Drawing for a $100 Visa Gift Card
Harmony Ridge Gallery
Complimentary Champagne – Girlfriend Photo Selfie Station with Fun Props – Drawings for Free Prizes All Day Long!
Hill & Holler
$1 Mimosas
The Humble Tomato
Bottomless Mimosas for $15 and complimentary Humble Spritz with Meal Purchase
Lee Street Studios
Relax & Recharge with Hot Chocolate Station, “Make It, Take It” Holiday Ornaments and Selfie Station. Drawing for $100 Gift Certificate if You Spend $25 or More
Lewisburg Surf Shop
Champagne & Chocolate Bars Complete with Golden Tickets! Golden Ticket Specials include Discounts & Gift Cards up to $250.
Little Black Box
Hot Toddies & Holiday Cookies – Register to Win $50 Gift Card – Free Gift for Everybody – Bra Fittings Available – 60% Off End of Year Sale
Love Child
Spend $10 and Enter Your Name to Win a $100 Gift Certificate – The First 10 People to Spend $25 Get a Free Itzy Ritzy Bag
Patina
Door Prizes for Everyone and a $100 Gift Certificate for the Lady Wearing the Ugliest Christmas Sweater
Plants Etc.
Palm Reading by Maya Coleman 2pm to 4pm
The Shoe Box
Complimentary Coffee & Donuts 10am to Noon. Sip Coffee While You Are Fitted For A Comfy Pair of Shoes. And Free Gift with Qualifying Purchase.
Stardust Café
Free Wine Fizz with Lunch Purchase
Studio 40
Flash Sales All Day! Enter a Raffle with Any Purchase to Win a Cross-Body Cell Phone Bag or A Hand Blown Glass Xmas Ornament
Suzanne Perilli Interiors
Pull An Ornament for a Discount Off of Your Purchase
The Washington Street Pub
Complimentary Elderflower Martini with Purchase of Any Food Item
Wolf Creek Gallery
Famous Champagne Punch and a Gift with Purchase over $30, While Supplies Last. Raffle for a Hobo Leather Bag (no purchase necessary to win)!
Yarid’s
Pop. Fizz. Clink. Cheers. Bring a Friend for Shopping and Bubbly!
