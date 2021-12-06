Girl Scouts Earn Badges

Bradley Hospital in East Providence recently renovated its library and is in dire need of new and/or gently used books for its patient’s kindergarten age through teenagers. They also need puzzles for the same age groups. If you would like to make a donation, please leave it in the tote box on the porch of the East Providence Scout House located at 351 Willett in Riverside (across from the Post Office). The box will be marked as being for "Book and Puzzle Donations for Bradley Hospital". It will be emptied daily. Donations will be accepted now through Christmas.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 13 DAYS AGO