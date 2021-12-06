ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

Girl Scouts Earn Badges

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaTer_0dFDlQu700

On November 1, Girl Scout troop 37400 completed their art in the outdoors and symmetry in nature badges. During the month of November girls also completed several outdoor challenges like making turkeys with leaves and they sold 573 nuts and chocolates as a troop. On November 6, the top 3 nut sellers met at Sugar Bears to build penguins with a personalized t-shirt. On Thanksgiving girls watched the Macy's parade from home and completed a patch scavenger hunt.

The post Girl Scouts Earn Badges appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
hometownsource.com

Crow River Girl Scouts host Holiday Shopping Mall

It might have been on hiatus last year, like many things in 2020, but the Crow River Girl Scouts are back this holiday season with their 2021 Children’s Holiday Shopping Mall that allows the Crow River Girl Scout troops to sell gifts to other children to buy for their family and friends. The event will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
Babylon Beacon

3 local youths earn rank of Eagle Scout

Three local scouts, who have been friends since elementary school, have each earned the rank of Eagle Scout within a week of each other. Dean Festa, the son of Joy and Michael Festa; Conner Howe...
SOCIETY
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Elsa Mefford is Carlinville’s fourth Gold Girl Scout award recipient this year

Elsa Mefford is Carlinville’s fourth Gold Girl Scout. CHS graduate clears invasive plant species, adds new bench and bridge to Loveless Park nature trail. Elsa Mefford had been in the Girl Scouts for over 11 years and she has finally acheived the goal of becoming a Gold Award recipient – the fourth from Carlinville in just this past year alone.
CARLINVILLE, IL
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Westhampton girl aims for scouting’s top honor

WESTHAMPTON — A 13-year-old from Westhampton may be associated with more than a dozen new benches in town, but that doesn’t mean she’s sitting on the sidelines. After orchestrating the building of 13 benches that are positioned around the grounds of the town’s public library, Ella Cleary has her sights on making history in her town by becoming the first female Eagle Scout.
WESTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
dailypostathenian.com

Three local Girl Scouts earn Bronze Award for service project

Three local Girl Scouts earned an award for their efforts in the Riceville community. Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians has announced that Girl Scouts from Troop 40459 earned their Girl Scout Bronze Award recently. Haley Brady, Savannah Wilson and Khloe Wiseman earned their Bronze Award for a Blessing Box and Free Little Library Project.
RICEVILLE, TN
tablemagazine.com

Giving Guide: Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania

Her laughter, her personalized chef’s hat and apron, and her newly earned cooking badge—it all becomes part of the special memories and the positive experience that creates her interest in a hobby, and leads to a lifelong passion for sharing delicious food with others. It’s Girl Scouts. Blair Barber is...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Scouts#Turkeys#Thanksgiving#Sugar Bears#Macy#West Virginia Daily News
reportertoday.com

Girl Scouts Collecting Books and Puzzles for Bradley Hospital

Bradley Hospital in East Providence recently renovated its library and is in dire need of new and/or gently used books for its patient’s kindergarten age through teenagers. They also need puzzles for the same age groups. If you would like to make a donation, please leave it in the tote box on the porch of the East Providence Scout House located at 351 Willett in Riverside (across from the Post Office). The box will be marked as being for "Book and Puzzle Donations for Bradley Hospital". It will be emptied daily. Donations will be accepted now through Christmas.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WTIP

Local Girl Scouts hosting "Santa's Workshop"

If anyone questions whether elves are real, they need only to look to Cook County Girl Scouts. The local scouts are becoming elves as they host “Santa’s Workshop” on Saturday, December 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colvill Town Hall. Santa’s Workshop is a fun family event,...
COOK COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
NewsBreak
Arts
thecranberryeagle.com

Mars Girl Scout troops' caroling project to return

Girl Scout troops from across the Mars area are belting out holiday tunes to raise money for families in need with the return of their Caroling for Mars service project. The scouts raised money last year to purchase presents through troop funds that would have otherwise been used to attend events that were canceled due to COVID-19, but did not sing in person for safety reasons.
MARS, PA
wchsnetwork.com

Girl Scouts of Black Diamond hopeful for generosity on Giving Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is hoping to raise money on Giving Tuesday that will go towards a special cause. Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is celebrated nationwide as a way to give back to nonprofits in a person’s area. Candace Nelson, Director of...
CHARLESTON, WV
Reading Eagle

Tilden Township teen earns rank of Eagle Scout

Lucas Blatt, 18, son of Chris A. and Leon C. Blatt of Tilden Township, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout. For his Eagle Scout project, Blatt cleaned out weeds, placed fresh mulch and planted flowers at the Tilden Township Municipal Building. He is a member of Troop 184, sponsored...
EAGLE, PA
WRAL News

Chapel Hill girl among first to earn rank of Eagle Scout

Whitby Alexander recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement available in Scouts BSA (formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America). She is believed to be the first girl in Chapel Hill to earn the prestigious honor, because girls have only been able to join BSA troops since 2019.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Fairfield Sun Times

Local Girl Scouts Visit Fairfield Town Office

On Monday, May 15th, local Girl Scouts visited the Fairfield Town Office to learn about local government, and they had the opportunity to meet Fairfield Mayor Bob Schwarz. The young citizens are working on earning their Democracy Badge.
FAIRFIELD, MT
96.1 The Breeze

Girl Scout Cookies return to Western New York Tomorrow

Lemon-Ups Peanut Butter Patties® | Tagalongs. The official Girl Scout Cookie season for the Girl Scouts of Western New York starts tomorrow, Saturday, December 4th. You will be able to get all of your favorite Girl Scout Cookies right here in Western New York. If you are looking for the...
POLITICS
vineyardgazette.com

Ingrid Moore Earns Eagle Scout Honors

When girls were allowed to join the Boys Scouts in 2019, signing up was a no-brainer for Ingrid Moore. Her father Adam Moore is an Eagle Scout and would run meetings at their home for her brother Huck’s troop. Ingrid would join in — learning how to build fires, use knives and tag along on camping trips.
JAN BRETT
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy