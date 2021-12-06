Girl Scouts Earn Badges
On November 1, Girl Scout troop 37400 completed their art in the outdoors and symmetry in nature badges. During the month of November girls also completed several outdoor challenges like making turkeys with leaves and they sold 573 nuts and chocolates as a troop. On November 6, the top 3 nut sellers met at Sugar Bears to build penguins with a personalized t-shirt. On Thanksgiving girls watched the Macy's parade from home and completed a patch scavenger hunt.
