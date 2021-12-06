Historic Landmarks Commission To Hold Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing

Lewisburg Historic Landmarks Commission

December 13, 2021@5pm

942 Washington Street West

Also available via Teleconference because of the COVID-19 Pandemic

For Information on how to participate on ZOOM contact Lewisburg City Hall

304-645-2080 on Monday, December 13,2021 by 4pm

Agenda:

Call to Order

Approval of Minutes: November 8, 2021

Comments for the public

Catherine Kuliesh, 937 Washington Street. Repaint door and install a window sign on glass door.

Pam Nelson, 1018 Washington Street. Replace 9 windows on the second floor of Stone Hill Realty with Pella Reserve Traditional Series Windows, Fossil in color.

Paul Skorich, 1423 Washington Street East. Replace rotten or missing gutters with Amerimax K Style 6” gutters, white in color, replace Facia board where needed.

Comments from the Commissioners

Comments from the Planning and Zoning Officer

Adjournment

The next scheduled meeting of the Lewisburg Historic Commission will be Monday, January 10th, 2022, with a deadline of Thursday, December 23th.

