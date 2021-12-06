The Ronceverte Baptist Church choir will present a Christmas cantata on Sunday, December 12 at 11:00 a.m. and again on Tuesday, December 14 at 7:00 p.m. The cantata is entitled O Little Town of Bethlehem. In addition to the choir presentation, there will special selections by Sarah Baker and Richie Holliday.

The cantata is directed by Sally Parker and narrated by Ben Anderson. The choir members are Ben Anderson, Susie Anderson, Sarah Baker, Sheila Ballard, Jeanne Bostic, Janice Deem, Don Holliday, Richard Holliday, Richie Holliday, Michelle Jones, Tom Moretz, Susan Morgan, Debi Rogers, Dreama West, Karen West and Angel Williams.

Other Christmas presentations at Ronceverte Baptist include the youth program on Sunday, December 12 at 6:00 p.m. followed by a reception in the fellowship hall and a Candlelight Service on Christmas Eve at 6:00 p.m.

The Ronceverte Baptist congregation invites everyone to join us for these celebrations of our Savior’s birth this Christmas season. The church is located at the corner of Main Street and Locust Street.

