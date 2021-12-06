Three Spartans Named To All-State Volleyball Teams

The Greenbrier East Spartans volleyball team placed three girls on the all-state teams announced last week.

Euodia Savage was named a first-team all-state selection, Nevaeh Wooding was named to the second team and Brooklynn Morgan earned special-honorable mention honors.

Sauvage broke the single season dig record at the school in early November. The record was previously held by Lanti Cole, but after a match on that night, Sauvage had amassed 698 digs to Cole’s 694.

Sauvage was grateful, thankful and just feeling blssed with the honor.

“I’m very blessed to have been selected for 1st team all-state, but I truly wouldn’t have been able to do any of this without my teammates and the Lord working by our sides through everything. I thank God for giving me the ability to play this sport and grow amazing relationships with some of the girls. God has worked in the hearts of this team and I am so proud of these girls and who they are becoming,” Sauvage said gratefully.

“The team worked hard this year and most importantly came together as a family. Our little family couldn’t have started without Matt and Taelor. I couldn’t thank God enough for putting this group of girls in my life. 1 Thessalonians 5:11- “Encourage one another and build each other up,” Sauvage concluded.

Wooding will play in the North/South all-star game on December 5 and Morgan will also be on the roster as will their other Spartan teammate, Julia Smith. Head coach Matt Sauvagewill also be coaching in that game as well.

