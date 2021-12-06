ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alderson, WV

2021 Queen Of Lights Named

By WV Daily News
 3 days ago

The 2021 Queen of lights is Kendal Massey, the daughter of Richie Massey and Dana Taylor of Alderson. She is a fifth grade student at Alderson Elementary school. Kendal will lead the Alderson Christmas Parade this Friday. Parade starts at 7 p.m. line up will be on Virginia street. She will be crowned at the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department immediately following the parade. The Queen of Lights is sponsored by McVeys Flowers.

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

