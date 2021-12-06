2021 Queen Of Lights Named

The 2021 Queen of lights is Kendal Massey, the daughter of Richie Massey and Dana Taylor of Alderson. She is a fifth grade student at Alderson Elementary school. Kendal will lead the Alderson Christmas Parade this Friday. Parade starts at 7 p.m. line up will be on Virginia street. She will be crowned at the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department immediately following the parade. The Queen of Lights is sponsored by McVeys Flowers.

