Communities In Schools Host Angel Tree

 3 days ago

Communities In Schools of Greenbrier County (CISGC) is organizing an Angel Tree for the third year, helping provide Christmas gifts (and basic needs) to more than 170 children in Greenbrier County. CISGC is partnering with Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Rainelle Medical Center (Rainelle & Maxwelton), the Wild Bean and Cross Creek Café' (formerly the Local) to distribute "Angel Ornaments" to find sponsors. Those who sponsor "Angels" will purchase the needs and wish items and return the wrapped gifts to the locations in which they received their ornament. Gifts are due by December 8th. Those interested in donating to CISGC or the Angel Tree, can do so by mailing checks to CISGC PO Box 1188 Lewisburg, WV 24901 or online at www.cisgc.org/donate. CISGC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit serving Greenbrier County students and their families for nearly 20 years. All donations go towards services provided to at-risk and underprivileged youth in all 13 public schools in the county. Contact us via email at director@cisgc.org or (304)661-1018.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Communities In Schools#Angels#Tree#Cisgc#Rainelle Medical Center#West Virginia Daily News
