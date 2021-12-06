Mountain Ridge cheerleaders spread spirit at Disney World

FROSTBURG - Nine members of the Mountain Ridge High School cheerleading squad who had previously been selected as UCA All American Cheerleaders recently attended the Varsity Spirit Spectacular at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

These girls were invited to perform as part of a select group of cheerleaders from around the country hosted by Universal Cheerleaders Association.

The cheerleaders helped to spread holiday cheer to park guests with an exclusive parade performance in the Magic Kingdom on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Cheerleaders attending the event included seniors Justice Combs, Emily Kaschenbach, Saylor Miller, Lindsay Strawderman, and Rebecca West, and juniors Leah Boggs, Eliza Duncan, Isabelle Duncan and Jenna Yates.