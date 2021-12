The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their first loss by 30 pints or more since the opening week of the 2019 season. As bad as the loss hurts, the Steelers still have six games remaining in the 2021 season and have to get back to the drawing board as the Baltimore Ravens are coming to town. After a November where they went 1-2-1, the Steelers need to have a December to remember with the toughest remaining schedule of any NFL team.

