Mind The Gap: On-Demand DNA Printing And Synthetic Biology's Promise

By Sylvain Gariel
Forbes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounder & COO of DNA Script, pioneering a new, faster, more powerful and versatile way to design and manufacture nucleic acids. There's often a gap between a technology's promise and its fruition. The Human Genome Project provided tantalizing glimpses into DNA's potential to advance research and clinical care, but it took...

www.forbes.com

Phys.org

How to read a jellyfish's mind

The human brain has 100 billion neurons, making 100 trillion connections. Understanding the precise circuits of brain cells that orchestrate all of our day-to-day behaviors—such as moving our limbs, responding to fear and other emotions, and so on—is an incredibly complex puzzle for neuroscientists. But now, fundamental questions about the neuroscience of behavior may be answered through a new and much simpler model organism: tiny jellyfish.
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

When variations in Earth's orbit drive biological evolution

Coccolithophores are microscopic algae that form tiny limestone plates, called coccoliths, around their single cells. The shape and size of coccoliths varies according to the species. After their death, coccolithophores sink to the bottom of the ocean and their coccoliths accumulate in sediments, which faithfully record the detailed evolution of these organisms over geological time. A team of scientists led by CNRS researchers1 show, in an article published in Nature on the 1st December 2021, that certain variations in Earth’s orbit have influenced the evolution of coccolithophores. To achieve this, no less that 9 million coccoliths, spanning an interval of 2.8 million years and several locations in the tropical ocean, were measured and classified using automated microscope techniques and artificial intelligence. The researchers observed that coccoliths underwent cycles of higher and lower diversity in size and shape, with rhythms of 100 and 400 thousand years. They also propose a cause: the more or less circular shape of Earth’s orbit around the Sun, which varies at the same rhythms. Thus, when Earth’s orbit is more circular, as is the case today (this is known as low eccentricity), the equatorial regions show little seasonal variation and species that are not very specialised dominate all the oceans. Conversely, as eccentricity increases and more pronounced seasons appear near the equator, coccolithophores diversify into many specialised species, but collectively produce less limestone. Crucially, due to their abundance and global distribution, these organisms are responsible for half of the limestone (calcium carbonate, partly composed of carbon) produced in the oceans and therefore play a major role in the carbon cycle and in determining ocean chemistry. It is therefore likely that the cyclic abundance patterns of these limestone producers played a key role in ancient climates, and may explain hitherto mysterious climate variations in past warm periods. In other words, in the absence of ice, the biological evolution of micro-algae could have set the tempo of climates. This hypothesis remains to be confirmed.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Novel quantum device design promises a regular flow of entangled electrons on demand

Quantum computer and many other quantum technologies rely on the generation of quantum-entangled pairs of electrons. However, the systems developed so far typically produce a noisy and random flow of entangled electrons, which hinders synchronized operations on the entangled particles. Now, researchers from Aalto University in Finland propose a way to produce a regular flow of spin-entangled electrons.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

New DNA Storage technology promises to write 20GB of data … in a day

A team from the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) has come up with a microchip that can vastly improve the speed at which data can be written in DNA form. And unlike the Microsoft announcement that we covered earlier today, they have a working prototype. A report from the BBC...
SOFTWARE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Breakthrough: Scientists Discover How the SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evades Our Immune System

A discovery by researchers at the Texas A&M College of Medicine could lead to new therapies to prevent the virus from proliferating in the human body. The immune system is a complex network of cells and proteins that is designed to fight off infection and disease, especially those like the coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, that can cause numerous issues in the human body. But many individuals are still at risk of being infected with the coronavirus, letting it replicate in the body and further transmitting to other individuals.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Liquid marbles: how this tiny, emerging technology could solve carbon capture and storage problems

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) has been touted, again and again, as one of the critical technologies that could help Australia reach its climate targets, and features heavily in the federal government’s plan for net-zero emissions by 2050. CCS is generally when emissions are captured at the source, such as from a coal-fired power station, trucked to a remote location and stored underground. But critics say investing in CCS means betting on technology that’s not yet proven to work at scale. Indeed, technology-wise, the design of effective carbon-capturing materials, both solid and liquid, has historically been a challenging task. So...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

Why scientists think our immune systems will be primed to fight the omicron variant

It's a worrisome convergence: falling antibody levels and a new variant. Scientists have warned that a coronavirus variant like omicron, which appears able to dodge some protective antibodies generated by the vaccines, could be a major setback in the pandemic. But as the world waits for more data on the heavily mutated variant, experts say there are some early but encouraging signs that our immune systems have amassed a range of tools to fight Covid-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Broad spectrum of CRISPR-induced edits in an embryonic lethal gene

Mendelian genetics poses practical limitations on the number of mutant genes that can be investigated simultaneously for their roles in embryonic development in the mouse. While CRISPR-based gene editing of multiple genes at once offers an attractive alternative strategy, subsequent breeding or establishment of permanent mouse lines will rapidly segregate the different mutant loci again. Direct phenotypic analysis of genomic edits in an embryonic lethal gene in F0 generation mice, or F0 mouse embryos, circumvents the need for breeding or establishment of mutant mouse lines. In the course of genotyping a large cohort of F0 CRISPants, where the embryonic lethal gene T/brachyury was targeted, we noted the presence of multiple CRISPR-induced modifications in individual embryos. Using long-read single-molecule Nanopore sequencing, we identified a wide variety of deletions, ranging up to 3Â kb, that would not have been detected or scored as wildtype with commonly used genotyping methods that rely on subcloning and short-read or Sanger sequencing. Long-read sequencing results were crucial for accurate genotype"“phenotype correlation in our F0 CRISPants. We thus demonstrate feasibility of screening manipulated F0 embryos for mid-gestation phenotypic consequences of CRISPR-induced mutations without requiring derivation of permanent mouse lines.
SCIENCE
Complex

Scientists Discover Omicron COVID-19 Variant Has a ‘Stealth Version’ That’s Harder to Detect With Testing

A new version of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been discovered, with scientists saying it’s harder to detect using common PCR virus testing. The Guardian reports that because the so-called “stealth Omicron” is more difficult to identify, its global transmission could go unnoticed. Researchers say this iteration doesn’t have a specific genetic change which COVID tests usually spot, and that it has other genetic features setting it apart.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Figuring out omicron – here's what scientists are doing right now to understand the new coronavirus variant

Scientists around the world have been racing to learn more about the new omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2, first declared a “variant of concern” on Nov. 26, 2021 by the World Health Organization. Officials cautioned that it would take several weeks before they’d know whether the recently emerged coronavirus variant is more contagious and causes more or less serious COVID-19 than delta and other earlier variants, and whether current vaccines can ward it off. Peter Kasson is a virologist and biophysicist at the University of Virginia who studies how viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 enter cells and what can be done to stop...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Will self-replicating 'xenobots' cure diseases, yield new bioweapons, or simply turn the whole world into grey goo?

In 2020, scientists made global headlines by creating “xenobots” – tiny “programmable” living things made of several thousand frog stem cells. These pioneer xenobots could move around in fluids, and scientists claimed they could be useful for monitoring radioactivity, pollutants, drugs or diseases. Early xenobots survived for up to ten days. Read more: Not bot, not beast: scientists create first ever living, programmable organism A second wave of xenobots, created in early 2021, showed unexpected new properties. These included self-healing...
CANCER
Phys.org

Scientists show how bone-bordering cells may help shape a skull

A skull is not one single bone but rather a collection of bone plates joined together early in development. In a study of mice, scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai showed how the activity of one gene, turned on in a newly discovered group of bone-bordering cells, may play an important role in shaping the skull. The skulls of mice that were missing the gene were misshapen and were depleted of the cells in a manner that is reminiscent of craniosynostosis, a developmental disorder that affects about one out every 2,500 babies born in the United States.
SCIENCE
Fortune

A new study suggests that the Omicron variant is over four times more transmissible in its early stage than Delta

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The omicron variant of COVID-19 is 4.2 times more transmissible in its early stage than delta, according to a study by a Japanese scientist who advises the country’s health ministry, a finding likely to confirm fears about the new strain’s contagiousness.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists discover a promising biological control agent for tree-of-heaven in France

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Agricultural Research Service (ARS) scientists and collaborators confirmed the presence of a newly described Eriophyid mite, a potential biological control agent for the invasive tree-of-heaven, in France. The study, published in Phytoparasitica, showed that this was the first record of the mite species in...
WILDLIFE
Benzinga

A Preview Of Applied DNA Sciences's Earnings

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Applied DNA Sciences will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.37. Applied DNA Sciences bulls will hope to hear the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

