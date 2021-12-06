ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Holiday Express makes special trip

By Don Reid, The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago

The Saturday train trip out of Coldwater was not exactly The Polar Express, but steam engine 110 of Little River Railroad did pull filled rail cars for its three trips of young and old with Santa on board for the holiday season. It headed east toward Hillsdale County before making the return trip back to the Race Street depot.

The steam engine and cars of the non-profit venture "Holiday Express" have become popular day trips in the area. A nearly two dozen members from St. Paul Lutheran Church in Battle Creek made the 12:30 p.m. run. The trip was chosen for its monthly outing.

Ellie Ray of Lichfield, with her father, Matthew, were taking her first train ride. She came up to look at the engine to try to understand how the hard black rock coal could produce steam to power the train.

Families and those who wanted a trip in nostalgia boarded the cars at the old depot at the south end of Monroe Street. Because of COVID-19, there was plenty of space for social-distancing. Crews disinfected the cars between each run.

Also, between every run, engineers Trever Bloom and his wife, Amanda, get the oil can and lubricate all the moving parts of the steam engine.

“We oil and grease every part that moves while she is going,” she said.

For the engineers, it was not bad in the open cab headed east, but the wind was cold as the train came back west to Coldwater. Inside the train, it was warmer and a chance to find out what rail travel was like.

Holiday Express runs are sold out for this coming weekend.

