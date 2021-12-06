Reaction To Ravens’ Week 13 Loss To Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2021 season with playoff hopes, but the team’s play as of late has been less than stellar. A 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend may have been the worst loss in the Mike Tomlin era. Following the latest loss, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took plenty of heat.
Mike Tomlin said he’d “leave the light on” for T.J. Watt. On Friday, though, that switch officially was flipped. Watt will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers. The star outside linebacker did not practice throughout the week after suffering a hip/knee injury during Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions.
Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled of late, failing to win in each of their past three games. Amid the team’s woes, one former Steelers defender had some critical comments regarding the play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Former Steelers Pro Bowler Ryan Clark didn’t hold back...
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Delontae Scott may have only played seven snaps on Sunday when the Steelers took on the Los Angeles Chargers, but he caught the attention of Vernon Shazier, the father of former linebacker Ryan Shazier.
Cameron Heyward smiled and let out a quick chuckle. But the Pittsburgh Steelers veteran leader let it be known that the shot Warren Sapp took at him on social media this week was anything but playful banter. Heyward said Thursday he has “no relationship” with Sapp, four days after the...
The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Neither the Pittsburgh Steelers nor the Minnesota Vikings have much time to dwell on either of their dramatic, down-to-the-wire games from last Sunday as they face one another on "Thursday Night Football" in hopes of keeping their respective playoff chances alive for one more week. The Steelers (6-5-1) were able...
Tony Romo is usually pretty complimentary of NFL quarterbacks, as there’s somewhat of a brotherhood between those that played the position. So, fans are somewhat surprised by what the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Romo was somewhat critical of Jackson during Sunday’s...
Ben Roethlisberger has made a decision regarding his football future, according to a report. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Big Ben has told some former teammates and people within the Steelers organization that he expects this to be his last season playing quarterback for Pittsburgh. Schefter used very...
Go to any Baltimore Ravens road game, and you’ll notice a lot of local fans dressed in purple with the number eight on their backs. This jersey is consistently among the top sellers in the National Football League, alongside those of the 44-year-old obelisk Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, the science-denying failed host of Jeopardy! These are not the usual allegiances anymore; the people show out for Team Lamar.
Go down to the field level, and you’ll see Lamar Jackson chuck a football 50 yards off his back foot as he’s getting shoved into his coaches on the sideline. Three plays later,...
Veteran defensive lineman Chris Wormley has had the opportunity to start for the Pittsburgh Steelers all season due to the unavailability of Stephon Tuitt, who has been on the Reserve/Injured List all season, and has not shown any signs of being removed any time soon. The former third-round pick out...
Devin Bush has been downright bad for the Steelers this season, from missed tackles to an overall lack of effort. Could they replace him?. Bush is a former first-round pick out of Michigan, and while he’s shown flashes at times, his inability to bounce back from a serious knee injury has limited his development.
Steelers could find Ben Roethlisberger’s successor through the draft from out west. It is all but certain the Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking for a new starting quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger reportedly hanging up the cleats at the end of this season. Whether Sunday’s miraculous win over the division rival Baltimore Ravens was one last hurrah or the beginning of a run to go out on top, the Steelers and their brass will have their eyes on quarterbacks to potentially take over for the retiring legend.
The Pittsburgh Steelers should have more money to spend next offseason, but here’s why these five free agents won’t be back in 2022. Things have not gone according to plan for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year. In Kevin Colbert’s best effort to string together a competitive roster for one final season with Ben Roethlisberger, this team fell way short of lofty expectations and Mike Tomlin’s team could be on the cusp of a rebuild.
