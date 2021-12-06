ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict Regarding Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Performance in West Ham Loss

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Romelu Lukaku was not ready to play against West Ham United as the German has taken responsibility for his striker's underwhelming performance.

The Belgian has been underwheliming in his cameo performances since returning from injury.

However, speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel has confirmed that the striker is still not match fit as he took the blame for Lukaku's performance against West Ham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajlJj_0dFDk44500
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

He said: "It’s my fault. I don’t think he (Lukaku) is ready for 45 minutes physically but still we decided to bring him on for his height because we lost Kai (Havertz).

"Kai had a crucial role in defending set-pieces, which is a huge threat from West Ham, so this is on me. I took the decision so it’s my responsibility."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HnFEB_0dFDk44500
IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea will be looking to bring Lukaku up to speed and improve his match fitness as the Blues face Zenit in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Tuchel's side are already qualified from Group H and must match Juventus' result to finish top of the group and could hand Lukaku his first start in over a month to boost their chances.

Tuchel will provide an injury update on Tuesday before his side travel to Russia for the European clash.

More Chelsea Coverage

