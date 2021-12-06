ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite Review: Master Chief makes his triumphant return

By Alex Atkin
mspoweruser.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been six long years since the last FPS entry in the Halo franchise, so suffice to say Halo Infinite has a lot to live up to, not to mention make up for after the, shall we say, decisive Halo 5: Guardians. Thankfully 343 Industries definitely know what they’re doing, as,...

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

Related
Game Informer Online

How Halo: The Master Chief Collection Rebounded To Become A Fan-Favorite Compilation

When Halo: The Master Chief Collection was announced in 2014, fans were excited at the prospects of bringing forward the mainline Halo series to the brand new Xbox One with myriad enhancements and ways to engage with the multiplayer. Unfortunately, the launch of the compilation, which originally included Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2 Anniversary, Halo 3, and Halo 4, featured several problems surrounding the multiplayer suite and The Master Chief Collection seemed like it was well on its way to being one of the cautionary stories of unfulfilled potential within the games industry.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Halo Infinite fans desperate for the return of classic feature

Fans have been relishing the return to form for Halo and whilst there is a lot to love about Halo Infinite’s free Multiplayer, fans are keen for 343 Industries to bring back a feature from previous games. The shock launch of Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer has gone down a treat in...
FIFA
Gamespot

This Halo Infinite Promo Lets You See Your Face On Master Chief's Body

Microsoft has launched a new Halo Infinite promotional campaign that lets you "become" Master Chief. Fans can scan their face on this website and have their likeness superimposed in Master Chief's armor. It goes beyond just that, however, as the video shows what you might look like in the heat...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Halo’s Master Chief Does His Business in the Suit and That’s Official

Halo’s Master Chief spends a lot of time in that suit so just how does he go about “removing” himself if he needs a number one? He doesn’t, according to Microsoft. Author Karen Traviss, also responsible for the Republic Commando novelisations, revealed this shocking truth in her 2011 novel, Halo: Glasslands.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Design#Action Game#Halo 5#Halo Infinite Review#The Grapple Shot#Giant
windowscentral.com

Halo Infinite campaign launch trailer shows Master Chief against the Banished

343 Industries shared a new launch trailer for Halo Infinite's campaign, giving a glimpse at the gameplay and story that awaits. Halo Infinite recently went gold, meaning the game has finished development for launch. Halo Infinite's campaign is slated to arrive on Dec. 8, 2021. 343 Industries and Xbox Game...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

When is the Halo Infinite Fiesta Game Mode Returning?

The Fiesta game mode was one of the highlights of the Fracture: Tenrai event, but when will the playlist return in Halo Infinite?. Halo Infinite’s first-ever event, Fracture: Tenrai has been divisive. However, the Fiesta playlist was a welcome addition to the game. As players can’t select game modes in...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Review

Halo is back, and in glorious fashion with the release of Halo Infinite multiplayer. Having once defined the multiplayer shooter for consoles, the series has spent the last generation searching for relevance against the powerhouse franchises and upstart new game modes, but Halo Infinite shows that many of the things that made Halo a multiplayer icon in the first place are just as relevant and enjoyable today.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Xbox exclusive The Ascent may be headed to PlayStation consoles

A new rating on the Taiwan Entertainment Software Rating Information website suggests that the Xbox and PC exclusive The Ascent will be coming to PlayStation consoles. With both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 listings for The Ascent being discovered on Taiwan’s Entertainment Software Rating Information website by Gematsu, it appears that the co-op twin-stick shooter could be imminently arriving on PlayStation consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
mspoweruser.com

Battlefield 2042 will be getting a new map and maybe a Santa skin

In a recent interview with GameSpot, EA has revealed that Battlefield 2042 should be getting a new map called Exposure, which will launch sometime next year. While little is known about this map so far, according to EA, it will take “map design to a whole new level,” which will hopefully mean it’s more than just barren open fields with a few buildings dotted around as objectives.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Single-Player Campaign Video Review

Halo Infinite Single-Player Campaign reviewed by Ryan McCaffrey on Xbox Series X. Also available on Xbox One and PC. Halo has meant a lot to me over the past 20 years. From first landing on the ring in Halo 1 to the surprise Arbiter arc in Halo 2 to being heartbroken by Halo 5's abysmal storytelling, it's one of the few series in gaming where every new mainline entry really matters to me. After six years, it was fair to wonder: did Halo still belong in the "Best Shooter" conversation? And would I still care about it? I am both relieved and delighted that Halo Infinite emphatically answers both questions with a resounding yes. Turning us loose to explore a massive open ring with almost complete freedom to approach combat with a wide range of iconic guns, vehicles, and toys has absolutely brought Halo's single-player campaign back into contention as one of the finest out there (to say nothing of the amazing multiplayer suite), and even though it drops the ball a bit with the story and lack of environmental variety, Infinite picks it back up again with style.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite review: "Halo as you've never seen it before"

Halo Infinite feels like a homecoming. 343 Industries was faced with what should have been an impossible challenge: to celebrate a 20-year legacy while outlining the foundations for future adventures. And so there's another ringed world to explore and a new Smart AI companion to shine a little light in its darkest corners; a new extinction event for humanity to narrowly circumvent and yet another fight for Master Chief to threaten to one day finish. Halo Infinite is Halo as you remember it; Halo Infinite is Halo as you've never seen it before.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Halo Infinite reviews round-up, all the scores

It’s finally time! With the review embargo for the Halo Infinite campaign having lifted earlier today, all of the biggest gaming websites are publishing their impressions of Master Chief’s latest adventure on the Zeta Halo. To help you figure out whether the full game is worth picking up, we’ve created this reviews round-up so you see the bigger picture.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

14 new Halo Infinite modes found by PC players

Since launching last month, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has been a lot of fun, if a little lacking in content, but it now appears that 343 Industries has new modes ready and waiting to be used. That’s according to Reddit user WickedSoldier991 who discovered 14 new modes currently going unused in...
VIDEO GAMES
Advertising Age

Become the face of Master Chief in new Halo experience

The best heroes are the ones that look like us--everyday people who take the charge to overcome, protect and lead. Many of our most beloved stories of heroics, both fictional and real, star individuals who conquer their shortcomings to confront some fearsome thing in the fight for good. In the latest campaign for the highly-anticipated Halo Infinite on Microsoft Xbox, the visor of the video game series’ iconic Master Chief is finally pulled back to reveal the face of its greatest hero: you.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo announced

After being discovered on the PlayStation Network backend, Unreal Engine has announced The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience. Available on flagship Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is exactly what the title suggests, an Unreal Engine 5 powered “glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment.”
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Halo Infinite (for PC) Review

There is a mighty weight of expectations surrounding Halo Infinite, following two less positively received main entries and six-year wait since Halo 5's release. Thankfully, Halo Infinite’s free multiplayer relieved much of the concern when it dropped days before the game's official launch. It plays fantastically on PC, a weighty mix of classic and modern Halo that brings the past games' satisfying matchmaking experiences into the present.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Halo Infinite’s campaign missions aren’t replayable

Speaking to Polygon, Microsoft has confirmed one of Halo Infinite’s strangest design decisions, that you can’t replay story missions. Regardless of their length or linear nature, Halo games have always had the option to replay campaign missions after you’ve completed them. With skulls to find and use, as well as the occasional collectable or easter egg to discover, it made sense that you might want to replay a mission or two.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy