Premier League

Steven Gerrard looking to keep the focus on Aston Villa ahead of Anfield return

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Gerrard insists he will park any emotions ahead...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Shropshire Star

Aston Villa’s striker poser a nice problem for Steven Gerrard

Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the challenge of getting strikers Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings in the same team is a ‘positive problem’. Watkins and Ings both started in Gerrard’s first game, the win over Brighton at Villa Park, but the goals came after summer signing Ings had gone off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard speaks of respect for his former coach Brendan Rodgers ahead of Aston Villa vs Leicester

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has spoken of his respect for Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of Sunday’s midlands derby between the two clubs.Gerrard played under Rodgers at Liverpool between 2012 and 2015, almost winning the Premier League together in 2014 before blowing a five-point lead at the top of the table with only three matches remaining.The pair crossed paths again in Scotland, this time as opposing managers, where they were in charge of the Old Firm clubs.Rodgers won back-to-back domestic trebles during his two full seasons at Celtic, where he faced Gerrard’s Rangers on two occasions. Each recorded a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard backs Ollie Watkins to earn England recall

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has backed Ollie Watkins to return to the England squad.The striker has impressed Gerrard during his short time in charge, scoring two goals in Gerrard’s first three games as manager, against Brighton last month and Manchester City in midweek.Gerrard thought the 25-year-old’s performance against the Premier League champions on Wednesday night was his best since he took over at Villa Park three weeks ago.Watkins was left out of the most recent England squad a month ago but he is confident Gareth Southgate will pick him again if he continues to perform for Villa.“Listen, I think...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

FA CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW: Steven Gerrard takes his Aston Villa side to Manchester United... while Swindon welcome Man City, Liverpool draw Shrewsbury at Anfield and Chelsea host Chesterfield

Steven Gerrard will take his Aston Villa side to Manchester United in the pick of the FA Cup third round draw which sees the big teams enter the competition. European champions Chelsea will be hoping to avoid a cupset when they host non-league side Chesterfield - who currently lead the National League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa need to let Carney Chukwuemeka evolve

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has told Carney Chukwuemeka he will remain in his first-team set-up if he keeps performing. The 18-year-old came on as a substitute in the 2-1 defeat against Manchester City on Wednesday, after reports that the youngster was planning to reject a new contract at the club amid concerns over breaking into the first XI.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard will be desperate for Liverpool to lose for the first time in his life on Saturday... Sportsmail speaks to Jurgen Klopp, Robbie Fowler and those who know him best ahead of his return to Anfield with Aston Villa

For the first time in his life, Steven Gerrard will be desperate for Liverpool to lose on Saturday, as Sportsmail discovered when speaking to those who know him. Jurgen Klopp, who gave Gerrard his first job in coaching with the club's academy, has no doubt the Liverpool great will be competitive against his beloved side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Take it forward – Steven Gerrard determined to deliver on Aston Villa ambition

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is confident the club can match his lofty ambitions after admitting his Anfield return had shown him the gap he has to close. The 1-0 defeat by Liverpool, courtesy of a Mohamed Salah 67th-minute penalty, did not tell the full story as Gerrard’s side barely had a chance until the last 15 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'If I'd have played for Manchester United, I'd have hated coming back here too!': Steven Gerrard aims playful dig at former Liverpool team-mate Michael Owen after discussing his return to Anfield as Aston Villa boss

Steven Gerrard couldn't resist a cheeky quip at Michael Owen's Manchester United past after his former Liverpool team-mate quizzed him on his Anfield return. As Aston Villa boss, Gerrard was back at Liverpool for the first time in six years when he last appeared for the club that he played at for over 17 years, featuring in over 700 games and captaining them to Champions League glory in 2005.
PREMIER LEAGUE
