Steven Gerrard looking to keep the focus on Aston Villa ahead of Anfield return

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has backed Ollie Watkins to return to the England squad.The striker has impressed Gerrard during his short time in charge, scoring two goals in Gerrard’s first three games as manager, against Brighton last month and Manchester City in midweek.Gerrard thought the 25-year-old’s performance against the Premier League champions on Wednesday night was his best since he took over at Villa Park three weeks ago.Watkins was left out of the most recent England squad a month ago but he is confident Gareth Southgate will pick him again if he continues to perform for Villa.“Listen, I think...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO