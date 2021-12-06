Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Criticise Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Despite West Ham Mistakes

Thomas Tuchel has refused to criticise Edouard Mendy heavily despite his sub-par performance for Chelsea against West Ham United on Saturday.

Mendy brought Jarrod Bowen down in the box for West Ham's equaliser and his positioning was criticised for the Irons' winner.

However, speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel has refused to criticise his shot-stopper.

He backed the Senegal international, stating: "I don’t see at all why we should have major doubts with Edou.

"Every little mistake and every ball loss or every decision-making when you struggle is so obvious. That environment starts pointing fingers, or whatever, this is absolutely normal."

The German continued to send a message to his goalkeeper, backing him to get back to his best as he is 'crucial' for the Blues.

"We don’t want this to happen because he is crucial for us in our defensive performance." he concluded.

Mendy has been in fine form for Chelsea since arriving last summer and was named as the second-placed goalkeeper in the Yashin Award, finishing as runner up to Gianluigi Donnaruma.

Chelsea will stick by their shot-stopper as they compete on every front this season, currently sitting third in the Premier League table as they look for their first domestic trophy under Tuchel.

