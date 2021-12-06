ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea report: Trevoh Chalobah drops hint that Jules Kounde deal could be close

By Mark White
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has dropped a hint that Jules Kounde could yet join the European champions, after interacting with him on social media. Kounde was heavily rumoured to be a target for Thomas...

