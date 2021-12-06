Chelsea report: Trevoh Chalobah drops hint that Jules Kounde deal could be close

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is hopeful influential midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure will be fit enough to return this weekend to help ease his selection problems.The Spaniard currently has at least six senior players injured and Mason Holgate and Richarlison suspended for Sunday’s trip to Brentford.Doucoure has missed four matches with a broken metatarsal but returned to training this week and could immediately go back into the starting line-up, so slim are Benitez’s resources.“He has been training today so it is one player who maybe could be available. I think Doucoure has a chance,” said the Everton manager.“Because it is a metatarsal...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO