Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, McCreary, Owsley, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-06 08:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 09:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Breif torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding such as ditches overflowing or ponding of water. Do not drive your vehicle...alerts.weather.gov
