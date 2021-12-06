ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, McCreary, Owsley, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 08:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 09:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Breif torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding such as ditches overflowing or ponding of water. Do not drive your vehicle...

alerts.weather.gov

