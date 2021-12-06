ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WATCH LIVE: District Attorney Larry Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force To Announce Arrest, Charges Of Gun Trafficking Suspect

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — District Attorney Larry Krasner and other officials from the Gun Violence Task Force will announce the arrest and charges of a gun trafficking suspect on Monday. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: Krasner and officials will announce the arrest and charges of a suspect allegedly involved in the straw purchasing and selling of firearms to a street group operating in South Philadelphia. The group is known as a significant driver of gun violence, according to a release.
  • When: Monday, Dec. 6, 2021
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

