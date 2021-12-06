WATCH LIVE: District Attorney Larry Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force To Announce Arrest, Charges Of Gun Trafficking Suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — District Attorney Larry Krasner and other officials from the Gun Violence Task Force will announce the arrest and charges of a gun trafficking suspect on Monday. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

What: Krasner and officials will announce the arrest and charges of a suspect allegedly involved in the straw purchasing and selling of firearms to a street group operating in South Philadelphia. The group is known as a significant driver of gun violence, according to a release.

11 a.m.

