By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision on Friday to overturn the Department of Health’s school mask mandate, the Diocese of Pittsburgh has made the decision to continue to require masks in all Catholic school buildings. Director Michelle Peduto sent a letter to families on Saturday announcing the decision. “As Catholic communities, we are called to protect and enhance the life and dignity of each person while also living our Gospel call to love one another, be mindful of the common good, and to protect the vulnerable among us,” the letter read. “Therefore, we will continue...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO