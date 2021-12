Winter sports season is here in the Capital Region, and each team needs your support as their seasons get underway. The Siena men's and women's basketball teams are underway in the MAAC, and UAlbany and Saint Rose men's and women's hoops are right on their heels to begin league play. The Adirondack Thunder are in full-swing, and the Albany FireWolves are just days away from opening up their home schedule. On the ice, its much of the same, as Union and RPI are both now fully embroiled in ECAC Hockey play.

ALBANY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO